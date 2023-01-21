METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners are at the scene of a home where an individual has barricaded themselves inside. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Methuen Police have reason to believe that the suspect, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.

