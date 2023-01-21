Read full article on original website
Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
Wellesley Police cruiser involved in crash
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash blocked part of Grove Street between Cottage and Benvenue Streets. Police, fire, and EMS all responded to the scene. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays as crews cleaned up. (Copyright (c) 2022...
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: 2 young children dead, infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said on Tuesday. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer...
Community holds vigil for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after she was last seen
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members held a vigil Tuesday night for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Brittany Tee’s family and friends say they are not giving up hope on her return and are grateful for the show of support from the community. “Feeling the support that everybody...
Salem Police working to make Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police are putting in extra effort to make sure Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California involving members of the Asian community. The department says officers will be making more regular visits to these local businesses to help them...
Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
Community members gather to raise awareness about missing East Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members were waving signs and handing out flyers to passing cars in East Boston on Tuesday as they held a vigil to raise awareness about Reina Morales Roja, who hasn’t been seen since November. The Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts organized the vigil outside Boston Police...
Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
Methuen police respond to barricaded subject
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners are at the scene of a home where an individual has barricaded themselves inside. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Methuen Police have reason to believe that the suspect, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.
Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Investigators resume search for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after her disappearance
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are resuming a search Tuesday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Authorities say a special emergency response team, trained search and rescue unit, and state police canines will continue searching the wooded area near Brittany Tee’s home Tuesday morning. Divers were also seen searching a nearby pond.
Upton first responders rescue injured hiker found near Peppercorn Hill Conservation Area
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Upton first responders rescued an injured hiker found near the Peppercorn Hill Conservation Area on Tuesday. Police and firefighters found the hiker using drones and ATVs. Drone footage shows the rescue, with crews using a stretcher to carry the man to safety. The hiker was taken...
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned on assault, vandalism charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common. Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her,...
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
