ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Wellesley Police cruiser involved in crash

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash blocked part of Grove Street between Cottage and Benvenue Streets. Police, fire, and EMS all responded to the scene. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays as crews cleaned up. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Methuen police respond to barricaded subject

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners are at the scene of a home where an individual has barricaded themselves inside. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Methuen Police have reason to believe that the suspect, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned on assault, vandalism charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common. Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy