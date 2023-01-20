Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
Man Once Featured On '90 Day Fiancé' And Wanted For Murder Is Arrested After Florida Bar Fight
Michael Baltimore, who was named to the U.S. Marshal Service's most wanted list last year for the 2021 shooting of Pennsylvania barber Kendell Cook, was taken into custody Friday morning after a bar fight broke out in Florida. A man once featured on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”...
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
University of Idaho Suspect Reportedly Sent Series Of Messages To Victim On Instagram Before Killings
“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” a source close the investigation told People Magazine. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”. The man accused of fatally...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Family Of California Lawyer Who Had Fatal Fall At Mexico Resort Believes He Was ‘Brutal Crime’ Victim
Elliot Blair, 33, was staying at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito when the incident occurred. The family of the Orange County public defender believes that he was "the victim of a brutal crime." The family of a California lawyer who died Saturday after a fall at a Mexican...
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
Father, Stepmother Arrested 11 Years After Child's Bones Found In Alabama Trailer Park
The remains of a young girl known as "Opelika Jane Doe" were found scattered behind an Alabama residence in 2012. Police now say the once-unidentified child was Amore Joveah Wiggins. The remains of a young child have been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing that also helped authorities identify a...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Prosecutors Want Life Sentence For Alleged Cult Leader Larry Ray, Arguing He Took ‘Sadistic Pleasure’ In Crimes
"He intentionally inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims that he groomed and abused into submission,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell wrote in a sentencing letter advocating for a life sentence for alleged sex cult leader Larry Ray. Federal prosecutors want Lawrence ‘Larry’ Ray to spend the rest...
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
West Virginia Teen Gavin Smith Sentenced For Murdering His Family In ‘Act Of Pure Evil’
Gavin Smith fatally shot his mother, stepfather, and two brothers — the youngest of whom was hiding under his crib — after his parents forbade him from seeing his girlfriend. A West Virginia teen received the maximum sentence for fatally shooting four family members. Gavin Smith, now 18,...
Texas Husband Charged With Murder Of Woman He Allegedly Dated Using Fake Name
Kayla Kelley, 33, had planned to blackmail Ocastor Ferguson, friends told police, after she discovered her boyfriend was married and using an alias, per an arrest affidavit. A Texas man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend after she allegedly discovered he was married and using a fake name, according to law enforcement.
Lori Vallow ‘Intended’ For Her Children And Tammy Daybell To Die, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors said they also have “sufficient evidence” to suggest that Lori Vallow “participated in the killing of her own children,” according to newly filed court documents. Idaho prosecutors say they have evidence that Lori Vallow “intended” for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
