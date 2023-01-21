Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Police: Shooting on Autumn Drive Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greensboro Police were called to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive. Officers found one gunshot victim, who was quickly taken to a hospital by EMS. No suspect information is currently available, as this investigation is ongoing in its...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police: Car Fired at Man Multiple Times on Dunleith Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Dunleith Avenue. Police say that 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside and an unknown burgundy vehicle drove by him, shooting several times. Degraffenreaidt was shot once, and is currently being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
One dead, multiple injured in Caswell County shooting
Caswell County, N.C. — According to a spokesperson for the Caswell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an address off E. Hughes Mill Rd. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night following an argument that led to gunfire. One person is dead and multiple people are injured according to deputies. One...
abc45.com
Kernersville Police: Man Arrested After Chase, K9 Search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kernersville Police initiated a vehicle stop at Justice St. near E. Bodenhamer St. The driver was identified as Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem. After the officer’s approach, the vehicle fled. Glover was followed onto I-40 WB, where the chase ended for...
abc45.com
Lexington Police: Two Hospitalized after Shooting, One in Critical Condition
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Sunday at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police were alerted to a shooting near Winston Road at US 29-70. Police soon found roadway gunshot evidence on-scene. While investigating the shooting location, Lexington Medical Center called and said that two gunshot wound victims arrived. Police identified the two males as 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley and 34-year-old Dustin Archie.
abc45.com
Police Still Searching for Larkin Street Homicide Suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to an aggravated assault victim on the 1900 block of Larkin Street. After being hospitalized by EMS, 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little, died from his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No additional updates are currently available, as this investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description.
abc45.com
FBI seeking Information on Randolph County Substation Attack
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — In a tweet Monday morning, the FBI says they are still investigating the attack at the Randolph County EnergyUnited power substation from last Tuesday. They are also soliciting public assistance in the search for more information on the person(s) responsible for shooting at the plant.
abc45.com
Thomasville Dollar General Robbed for Third Time
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Public help is needed for Thomasville Police in finding the suspect from a Dollar General robbery on Saturday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Police were called to an armed robbery at the 1602 Lexington Avenue location. Employees told police a man with a gun entered the store, went to the counter, and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem woman found dead on sidewalk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXLV) — Winston-Salem Police were called to check on a woman who appeared to be unconscious in her home. When officers arrived at the home they found 35-year-old Carley Owens dead on the sidewalk. According to officers, it is too early in the investigation to determine if...
abc45.com
Large fire erupts at a Greensboro warehouse
“This was one of those times that we didn't have early notification,”said Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Only a passerby notified them of a pile of smoke coming from the building at around 4:15 am. Sometime after crews arrived and began their attack. They even deployed a drone to look at the extent of the damage.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Graham Car Theft Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With help from Greensboro Police on Friday, Graham Police were able to identify 23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Durham as the man behind the car theft and shooting from last Tuesday. Baldwin still had the stolen Dodge Charger when he was arrested. Baldwin was charged...
abc45.com
Three-car Crash Leaves One Dead in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 p.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire, and Guilford County EMS were called to a major crash with injuries in the 2400 block of E. Lexington Avenue. It was soon learned that a Hummer H3 driving westbound had crossed the double yellow...
abc45.com
Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday morning around 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Truist Bank at 2835 Randleman Road. One suspect implied a weapon before leaving with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported from this robbery. At this time there is...
abc45.com
Woman arrested after communicating threats
Alamance County — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for communicating threats Friday night. 45-Year-old Samantha Finger was communicating threats at 1975 McKenzie Park Ln., Graham, N.C. During the investigation, Deputies encountered Finger who was at the residence. While officers were questioning Finger about the threats she appeared confused and unsteady. Finger told deputies she had a glass smoking pipe in her purse.
abc45.com
FCDTF: One Arrested with over $44,000 in Cocaine
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) officials made an arrest for Trafficking Cocaine. Earlier this month, detectives say they received information on 43-year-old Thomas Allen, of Winston-Salem, distributing cocaine around Piedmont Park. Working alongside WSPD, FCDTF conducted a warranted search at 2796 Piedmont Circle, where Allen was found.
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
abc45.com
Surry County Sheriff's Deputies: Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — On January 5, Surry County Sheriff’s deputies from the Narcotics Division and Patrol Division conducted a warranted search at 8548 West Pine Street in Lowgap. The warrant followed a month-long investigation for illegal controlled substance distribution. During the search, detectives say they located trafficked amounts of methamphetamine, stolen firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
abc45.com
Water Main Break Closes Lexington Avenue in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — City services is currently working to repair a broken water main on the 900 block of E. Lexington Avenue. Because of this service, Lexington is currently closed between Forrest St. and N. Centennial Avenue, and will be for some time. Updates on this road closure will be made after crews have evaluated the repair work needed.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem spends hundreds of thousands on child care shortage
During the pandemic, A Better World Learning Center was helping take care of children so parents could go to work. “During the heart of it we opened just about every day,” said A Better World Learning Center Lead Teacher Montrea Grinton. Three years later Smart Start Forsyth County says...
abc45.com
NCDOJ issues consumer alert to card skimming
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — A new consumer alert for North Carolina amidst a rise in EBT card skimming and cloning. It can happen to anyone, anywhere. “I just heard from a buddy of mine whose son went into a gas station and had his credit card skimmed and all kinds of charges run up,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
