GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to an aggravated assault victim on the 1900 block of Larkin Street. After being hospitalized by EMS, 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little, died from his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No additional updates are currently available, as this investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO