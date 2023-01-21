ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will close by April 1, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday. Lamont’s office said the state’s declining correction population and a commitment to operating the government more cost-effectively led to the decision. “Closing the facility will save taxpayers...
Local communities call for action in wake of CA mass shootings

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of mass shootings in California that left a total of 18 people dead have had an impact across the country and in Connecticut. A vigil was held in Hartford on Tuesday night for the victims. Eleven people were killed in Monterey Park in California...
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Gov. Ned Lamont and leaders with the Connecticut Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing in 2023. Lamont said the decision to close the facility is attributed to the sustained decrease in the state’s correction population in the past decade and that the […]
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Proposal would expand free community college in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The head of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to expand the free college program to all community college students, and even some to university students.  At CSCU, students can get free college under the Pledge to Advance CT, or PACT program. The PACT program covers the gap between federal and […]
A Total Eclipse of the Sun – Today in History: January 24

On January 24, 1925, Connecticut residents witnessed a full solar eclipse. They had ample notice. Governor John H. Trumbull had issued a proclamation on January 15:. On Saturday, the twenty-fourth of January, the people of Connecticut are to have an opportunity to witness a scientific event of the first importance—
