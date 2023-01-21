Read full article on original website
Willard Correctional in Enfield to close, Gov. Lamont announces
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will close by April 1, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday. Lamont’s office said the state’s declining correction population and a commitment to operating the government more cost-effectively led to the decision. “Closing the facility will save taxpayers...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
VIDEO: LEGO is leaving Connecticut
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
Local communities call for action in wake of CA mass shootings
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of mass shootings in California that left a total of 18 people dead have had an impact across the country and in Connecticut. A vigil was held in Hartford on Tuesday night for the victims. Eleven people were killed in Monterey Park in California...
State to close Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Gov. Ned Lamont and leaders with the Connecticut Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing in 2023. Lamont said the decision to close the facility is attributed to the sustained decrease in the state’s correction population in the past decade and that the […]
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
Gov. Lamont proposes limit on handgun purchases and ‘open carry’ ban
Gov. Ned Lamont proposed the most sweeping gun control plan in a decade on Monday – including a strict limit on handgun purchases, expanded “ghost gun” registration and a ban on openly carrying firearms in public.
Proposal would expand free community college in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The head of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to expand the free college program to all community college students, and even some to university students. At CSCU, students can get free college under the Pledge to Advance CT, or PACT program. The PACT program covers the gap between federal and […]
ctexaminer.com
Nurses Union Rallies for Staffing Minimums and Limited Overtime for Connecticut Hospitals
HARTFORD — Connie Fields, an administrative assistant at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, told CT Examiner that she’s had patients she knows from the community call her at home to ask for help. “[The patients] have said, ‘I’ve been sitting in my own urine and feces...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
connecticuthistory.org
A Total Eclipse of the Sun – Today in History: January 24
On January 24, 1925, Connecticut residents witnessed a full solar eclipse. They had ample notice. Governor John H. Trumbull had issued a proclamation on January 15:. On Saturday, the twenty-fourth of January, the people of Connecticut are to have an opportunity to witness a scientific event of the first importance—
‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The state’s comptroller gave an update on the state’s “hero pay” program. Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the first payments would go out on Feb. 1. He participated in a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Scanlon was joined local elected officials,...
