ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government

By Barbara Fox
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1nzg_0kM53n8c00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special election.

The City Clerk’s Office said it will have 15 business days to evaluate the signatures to make sure they are from registered voters who live within the city of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo's City Clerk's Office, the cost of a May special election could be more expensive than $90,000 for taxpayers.

The organizers of the petition said that they plan to join a county ballot in May and that should cost less.

The woman in charge of the petition, Judalon Smyth, said she is hopeful she will get enough signatures. However, she does not know how many they have gotten so far.

"I'm very hopeful about it. But like I said, if not, then we will. I will file an extension and we will go for having a special election. Maybe in June," said Smyth.

Smyth has been working alongside Council member Lori Winner to make this happen.

This isn’t Smyth’s first attempt at reverting the government back to a city manager style. The petition organizer said she has asked the city council to put the question on the ballot themselves, bypassing the need to gather signatures.

KRDO reached out to Mayor Nick Gradisar's office for an on-camera interview and he was not available but did provide a statement.

“The change to a strong mayor form of government has been good for the City of Pueblo. The current petition is being championed by a Councilor who was a failed mayoral candidate who registers her vehicles in the State of Texas to avoid paying Colorado taxes. The manager/council form of government stagnated this community for more than 60 years and we should not return to government by committee. We are finally seeing the kind of economic activity that will move this community forward and we should not go backwards.”

Mayor Nick Gradisar

If the anti-mayor organizers don’t have enough signatures to turn in Monday, petitioners will have to start the process again and submit another petition draft in order to get the ballot question to amend the charter on the November ballot.

The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 7

Shawn Evans
4d ago

All ignorant opinions I seriously doubt any of you have even had to tried to get a meeting with the mayor or even been down there to the officeyou guys want to make Pueblo better go down there and read the grant books at the Rawlings library on the top floor apply for grants Make new things meet new people learn things

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council was supposed to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance on the extension of water service within the city. However, a new amendment has forced the vote ordinance to go to a third vote. The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service proposed The post Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed project to turn a long-blighted area into an apartment and townhome project advanced to the next step during a work session of the City Council Monday. The project, known as Hancock Commons, would build 180 apartments for rent and 72 townhomes for sale; the proposal offers the housing The post Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo law enforcement addresses uptick in crime

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday in a joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo County. In attendance were officials from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, and the Pueblo County District Attorney’s office who say they are committed to reducing crime. According to Pueblo Police Chief […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Pueblo West students raise 9,000 items for homeless shelters

Students at Pueblo West are truly making a difference. As part of their DECA "community giving project," Lainey Parsons, Aaron Amella and Carol MacNeill recently held a donation drive to help the homeless. It's the second year in a row the three have held such a drive. The Pueblo West High Schoolers reached out to The post The School Buzz: Pueblo West students raise 9,000 items for homeless shelters appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crime up, personnel down in Pueblo

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 and accuses the sheriff of holding undocumented immigrants who have otherwise posted bond. Ronald Andert is accused of leading authorities on a chase through Teller County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters evacuated more than 100 residents after the apartment building lost power Monday. Residents...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

City continues to strategize for East-West mobility

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Concerned citizens filled the room with many more standing outside the doors during a town hall hosted by Colorado Springs City Councilmember, Nancy Henjum, Saturday morning on Jan. 21. During the meeting, Henjum discussed the possibility of a study that would address, East-West mobility for the Fillmore Street and Uintah Street corridors. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school in Pueblo is telling students not to come to school this week and learn online from home. Teachers tell 13 Investigates that the move to revert back to remote learning stems from a reoccurring animal problem on the school’s campus.  Three separate teachers tell 13 Investigates dozens of The post Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ivywild Pharmacy is going on day five with no internet or phone service after an 18-wheeler slid into two power poles behind the business. At the height of the outage, Colorado Springs Utilities says 2,600 people were out of power. Though the outage was restored Thursday afternoon, Ivywild says its The post Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tax filing season kicks off Monday, Jan. 23, with a few changes compared to previous years. Several popular tax breaks have changed since filing 2021 returns. Tax filing officials say now is a good time to get a sense of whether you'll owe money to the IRS, or whether you'll likely The post Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Airways begins daily roundtrip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Airways just recently started round trip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver on the 15th. The commuter airline is now offering these daily flights in an effort to connect Pueblo to its nearest large hub. The City of Pueblo was enticing for the commuter airline, being that Pueblo The post Southern Airways begins daily roundtrip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs school districts alerted to threat by police, police say no credible threat found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several school districts responded to a report of a threat made to a Colorado Springs area school Monday. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the threat was circulating through texts and social media Monday morning. They also say the message was vague, saying the threat was aimed at a school in the Colorado Springs area, but not naming one school in particular.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy