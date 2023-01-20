Read full article on original website
Lynne Hitchcock
3d ago
She definitely deserves the death penalty. She had no regard for her children. This woman is crazy
Reply
9
gmgrl
2d ago
She is so cunning she knew exactly what she was doing and wanted those kids dead! So NO do not take the DEATH PENALTY OFF THE TABLE FOR HER AND HER NASTY HUSBAND!
Reply
3
finzbar
3d ago
oh hell no...should meet the same fate that she put her children thru
Reply
9
Related
Idaho 'cult mom' Lori Vallow denied 'strategy session' with husband Chad Daybell ahead of murder trial
Idaho Judge Steven Boyce on Thursday denied so-called 'cult mom' Lori Vallow's request for a 30-minute, pre-trial 'strategy session' with her husband, Chad Daybell.
Judge decides Chad Daybell’s trial will still be in April 2023
Daybell trial updates: Lori Vallow trial. Chad Daybell trial. Where is Chad Daybell now? Where is Lori Vallow now?
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 It will be more than five months before murder suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in a courtroom again for his preliminary hearing after being charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former PhD criminology student is accused of stabbing to death Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning...
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Obituary calls man accused of killing wife and 5 kids a ‘family man.’ Outrage follows
“Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children,” the obituary states.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Father, Stepmother Arrested 11 Years After Child's Bones Found In Alabama Trailer Park
The remains of a young girl known as "Opelika Jane Doe" were found scattered behind an Alabama residence in 2012. Police now say the once-unidentified child was Amore Joveah Wiggins. The remains of a young child have been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing that also helped authorities identify a...
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
University of Idaho Suspect Reportedly Sent Series Of Messages To Victim On Instagram Before Killings
“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” a source close the investigation told People Magazine. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”. The man accused of fatally...
Mexican Authorities Told Lawyer’s Wife He Was Shot in Head, Attorney Says
The wife of California public defender Elliot Blair, who mysteriously died on holiday last weekend at a Mexican resort, says she was initially told by police that her husband was shot in the head before falling two stories. “The cop at the scene—the lead investigating officer, he’s in plain clothes wearing a badge around his neck, tells Kim that there’s a bullet hole in Elliot’s head,” Barnett said. “And that kind of starts this whole thing with the violence of it all.” But Mexican authorities have since said there was no evidence of “violence” or gunfire at the scene. They contend Blair, 33, accidentally fell two stories to his death from a balcony at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Baja California on Saturday. Case Barnett, the family’s attorney, told the New York Post that a report from the local coroner’s office said Blair’s death was due to “head trauma” and that they recommended to prosecutors his death be ruled a homicide. Blair’s family say they’ve hired private investigators to probe the tragic incident, which happened during a trip to celebrate the Williams and Blair’s one-year wedding anniversary. Read it at New York Post
A new gag order in the Idaho murders case effectively silences victims' families
The judge overseeing Bryan Kohberger's murder case expanded her gag order to include lawyers for the victims, the victims' families, and witnesses.
Daily Beast
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case. The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced...
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
Police previously said that a fixed-blade knife was believed to have been used in the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Top Tennessee prison officials fired after report finds ‘shocking’ issues with death penalty drugs
Two top Tennessee corrections officials have been fired, following a report that found “shocking” issues with the state’s death penalty protocols.Debra Inglis, general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), and Kelly Young, former TDOC inspector, were informed of their termination on 27 December, the Tennessean reports.Earlier that month, a scathing report produced by former US Attorney Edward Stanson and the law firm Butler Snow found that state’s execution process suffered from “a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” without “any checks and balances whatsoever.”The Independent contacted TDOC for coment.The inquiry’s conclusions are “troubling” and “shocking,” federal public defender Kelley Henry said...
'Show Me What Kind Of Man You Are,' Woman Texts Boyfriend While Plotting Ex's Murder
Georgina and Matthew Misener's marriage fell apart when they became parents to multiple children. Ultimately, new relationships and more fighting over the kids would lead to a disturbing murder. Georgina and Matthew began dating in 2011. They were a classic case of opposites being attracted to each other. Where Matthew...
University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Appears In Court, Waives Right To A Speedy Preliminary Hearing
Bryan Kohberger remained relatively quiet during the brief hearing, only answering questions posed to him directly by the judge. University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was briefly back in court Thursday to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. Kohberger, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 5