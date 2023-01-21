ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 5

steve saint
3d ago

Reading some of the comments in the article are one of the reasons why these kinds of things happen. People don’t think it’s fair and they should be given a second chance. They want no consequences for their actions and that is what is wrong with society. Any type of authority is considered to be unfair and no one is held accountable for their actions. I don’t care what school it is they need to be held accountable.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023. William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway. Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000. Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies

Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows

The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat

All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy