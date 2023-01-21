Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO