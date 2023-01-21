Read full article on original website
steve saint
3d ago
Reading some of the comments in the article are one of the reasons why these kinds of things happen. People don’t think it’s fair and they should be given a second chance. They want no consequences for their actions and that is what is wrong with society. Any type of authority is considered to be unfair and no one is held accountable for their actions. I don’t care what school it is they need to be held accountable.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
KPLC TV
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
KPLC TV
Remembering Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023. William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway. Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000. Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
theadvocate.com
Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies
Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
KPLC TV
I-10E reopens at Ryan St. following vehicle accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound has reopened at the Ryan St. exit following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Construction of Tad’s Restaurant Is Officially in Full Swing in Youngsville, Louisiana
In April of 2021, we wrote about the cajun-inspired restaurant, TaD’s, coming soon to Youngsville, LA. Nearing the 2 year mark, TaD’s of Youngsville is knee deep in construction as the bones of the building are just about complete. The skin, guts, and blood of the new restaurant are still a least a couple months away from being realized.
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
5 of the Coldest Mardi Gras Days in History
It always seems that each year when Mardi Gras rolls around the weather is either very cold or very hot... no in-between.
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
KPLC TV
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple mobile homes have been overturned from the severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.
Comments / 5