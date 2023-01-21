State Sen. Hunt attends White House roundtable discussion on abortion rights

A milestone weekend ahead for Roe v. Wade. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision.

Friday morning, the White House hosted a roundtable with a focus — as it described — on protecting reproductive health rights.

Legislative leaders from eight states joined including Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson talked to her afterward via zoom.

“And so, it was important to me to communicate to the White House and communicate to our allies and advocates around the country what we're facing here in Nebraska,” said Sen. Hunt. “And try to get resources from them to try to fight and push back against this.”

Sen. Hunt said more than 60 bills, which would restrict or ban abortion, have been introduced in legislatures across the country this session.

The annual March for Life event was also held in Washington, D.C, on Friday: March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

