North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
Topeka church burglary suspects in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Steve Wade held their monthly news conference Tuesday morning in City Hall, where they discussed a wide array of subjects. Among topics discussed were the city of Topeka’s ongoing focus on increasing diversity in it its workforce; efforts to...
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
Helping Hands celebrates a decade in new building, impact on animal welfare
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will celebrate a new milestone - a decade in its new location - as well as the impact it has been able to make on animal welfare with the new amenities. In early January 2013, Helping Hands Humane Society says that employees,...
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond. Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
Semi-truck overturns on K99 highway
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working a crash in Lyon County involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media at 12:40 p.m. that a semi-truck and trailer had overturned on Tuesday on North K99 highway near Admire. The highway is down to one lane due to […]
Topeka man arrested on burglary, theft charges by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after spotting him with wire that was reported stolen from a local business. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers made an arrest at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 while patrolling the city. The officers spotted a man with […]
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
Meals on Wheels wins big at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gamble is paying off big time for one area non-profit. Prairie Band Casino & Resort presented a check for over $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas. The money was raised from collection boxes placed at each entrance of the casino. Meals on Wheels...
Geary County Register of Deeds issues a warning about a scam
Veterans are being informed by the Geary County Register of Deeds Office about a scam originating in the Phoenix, AZ area that involves paying for copies of their discharge papers, commonly referred to as a DD214. The Register of Deeds Office said the scam is by a company called "DD214" Direct" who said that they will attempt to file the documents and charge money to do so.
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka woman Kylie Hawes has been an advocate for what are known as ‘Invisible Disabilities’, which are disabilities that are not easily visible, since her diagnosis. Hawes was diagnosed at age 10 with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Dysautonomia. POTS is the reduction...
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant. The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were...
Evergy encourages those in need to apply for LIEAP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast has plenty of cold weather ahead, and if you need help paying your utility bills, you may be able to find it through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor for Evergy, visited Eye on NE Kansas to...
Good Kid - Hope Academy Senior Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo is a senior at Hope Street Academy in Topeka. She’s become a stand-out scholar at this charter school.
Council Grove woman arrested as traffic stop leads to drugs, warrant discovery
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman was arrested when drugs were found after it was discovered she was wanted on a municipal warrant. The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.
