Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
KTLA.com
Person shot after two-car collision in Santa Monica
Police in Santa Monica were investigating a shooting that happened after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday. Officers were flagged down by an individual reporting gunfire near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway at around 3:42 p.m., authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department said. At the location, police discovered two...
newsantaana.com
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police are searching for a Camry that may have been involved in a collision with a clinic
The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, shortly before 1:00 that afternoon. A white Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Anaheim Blvd. ended up inside the “Clinica Mi Pueblo” at 500 N. Anaheim Blvd. (on the northeast corner of Anaheim Blvd. and Sycamore St.).
1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire… Read more "1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole"
2urbangirls.com
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured as crash sends vehicle into building in Broadway-Manchester
A two-car crash in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles left one person dead at the scene and hospitalized another person in critical condition early Sunday morning. The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said...
newsantaana.com
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
onscene.tv
One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach
LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
2urbangirls.com
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
Man arrested for allegedly using ‘high-powered’ laser to interfere with aircraft flying over Long Beach
Mark Allen Barger, 46, was taken into custody and booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft and violation of parole. The post Man arrested for allegedly using ‘high-powered’ laser to interfere with aircraft flying over Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose aftet robbing someone and threatening to shoot them in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
Comments / 0