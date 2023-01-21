Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
Dodgers: Former Giant Infielder Cracks A Serious Joke About Almost Signing With LA
Former Giant and current Blue Jay Brandon Belt jokes about signing with the Dodgers
Dodgers: Writer Thinks This LA Pitcher Could Have a Breakout Season in 2023
They'll need him to play a bigger role this season.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Talks Gavin Lux and Shortstop Position
Dodgers infielder says Lux will be just fine taking over the shortstop postion
1 Los Angeles Lakers trade target at every position to consider
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade before the deadline earlier this week, adding Rui Hachimura for the price of three second-round picks (one of which being a pick swap). This was a well-received move for the Lakers as fans were growing desperate to see some kind of fresh blood in Los Angeles.
Dodgers: Trade to LA Didn't Come As a Shock to Miguel Rojas
Rojas said he was more than willing to move due to where he is at in his career
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
Pacers vs. Magic prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 24 (Back Orlando at home)
The Orlando Magic are fresh off of an upset win over the Boston Celtics, and they’re back at home to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night, coming back from a massive deficit to upset the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers have struggled without Tyrese Haliburton (elbow) posting one of the worst offensive ratings in the NBA since he went down.
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
