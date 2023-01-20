ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Standard

High school basketball: Falcons hold off Rampants' rally

Close basketball games are often decided by which team finds more success from the free-throw line late in the game. Tuesday’s Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup between J.H. Rose and South Central in the Falcons Nest was no different. The hosts went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off a 55-47 win over the Rampants, who shot just 3-for-6 at the charity stripe in the final...
GREENVILLE, NC
ESPN

NBL 3x3: Which play-in contender is the most vulnerable?

Key injuries to play-in contenders have shaken up the run home of the 2022-23 NBL season, but which one will have the biggest impact? Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are back to discuss the big NBL topics in this week's 3x3.

