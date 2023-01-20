Read full article on original website
High school basketball: Falcons hold off Rampants' rally
Close basketball games are often decided by which team finds more success from the free-throw line late in the game. Tuesday’s Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup between J.H. Rose and South Central in the Falcons Nest was no different. The hosts went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off a 55-47 win over the Rampants, who shot just 3-for-6 at the charity stripe in the final...
NBL 3x3: Which play-in contender is the most vulnerable?
Key injuries to play-in contenders have shaken up the run home of the 2022-23 NBL season, but which one will have the biggest impact? Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are back to discuss the big NBL topics in this week's 3x3.
Stow-Munroe Falls High speech and debate team qualifies 3 more students to state tournament
On Jan. 21, the Stow-Munroe Falls High School speech and debate team added more students to its running total of state qualifiers during the North Canton Hoover tournament. When students earn four “bids,” they become qualify for state. Senior Natalie Pigman and junior Alaina Sayre picked up their fourth bids by placing second...
Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023
Prairie View has added an FBS opponent to its 2023 football schedule. The post Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
