wymt.com
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
wymt.com
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
wymt.com
Challenger Learning Center in Hazard receives more than $800,000 for upgrades
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 23 years, the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard has been teaching kids in Eastern Kentucky that they have the ability to shoot for the stars and land on the moon. The center recently received a $800,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission along...
wymt.com
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton, Blackjoe, Golden Ash,...
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
wymt.com
Several shots at winter possible this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
wymt.com
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
wymt.com
PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer. The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart...
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 24, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away. Betsy Layne 80, Mountain Mission (Va.) 77 (overtime) Letcher County Central 64, Knott County Central 45. Mason County 68, Morgan County 52. Middlesboro 45, Leslie County 42. North Laurel 95, Madison...
wymt.com
‘Pike’s Ride’ puts community in driver’s seat, moving focus of area healthcare
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is working with the community to find the area’s most pressing healthcare concerns. “To formulate a community health improvement plan, this process occurs every five years,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. The initiative included two community meetings and...
wymt.com
Leslie County girls falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” first round
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The ball didn’t bounce the Lady Eagles’ way in Richmond. Leslie County fell to Covington Holy Cross 71-38 in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU. Emma Napier led scoring for the Lady Eagles with a game-high 19 points....
Nearly $4 million announced for clean water projects in Pike County
A State funded program will provide more people in eastern Kentucky better access to clean drinking water.
wymt.com
Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last. After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.
wymt.com
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
McDowell County woman facing charges after Facebook Live holding a gun to her mouth
DAVY, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County woman is facing a slew of charges after deputies received a call she was on Facebook Live holding a pistol to her mouth. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, a McDowell County Deputy received a call about Brenda Gentry on Facebook Live putting a 9MM High Point pistol into […]
WSAZ
Golden alert canceled after missing man located
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A golden alert has been canceled after a missing man was found, according to the Pike County Emergency Management. Coleman was located Saturday. No further information was provided. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues,...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys’ and girls’ basketball Mountain Top 10 poll is presented every week through the regular season by Alice Lloyd College.
