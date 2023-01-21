ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

wymt.com

Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
wymt.com

Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton, Blackjoe, Golden Ash,...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Several shots at winter possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer. The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

High School Scoreboard - January 24, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away. Betsy Layne 80, Mountain Mission (Va.) 77 (overtime) Letcher County Central 64, Knott County Central 45. Mason County 68, Morgan County 52. Middlesboro 45, Leslie County 42. North Laurel 95, Madison...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last. After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Golden alert canceled after missing man located

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A golden alert has been canceled after a missing man was found, according to the Pike County Emergency Management. Coleman was located Saturday. No further information was provided. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

