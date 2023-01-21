ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood

Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)

Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Peter L. LaFave – January 17, 2023 Featured

Peter L. LaFave, 55, a resident of Oswego, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home. Peter was born in Oswego, the son of N. Jeanette (Barnes) LaFave, and the late Peter LaFave. He was a life resident of the area. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

