Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
cnycentral.com
Famed actress Vivica A. Fox on Brexialee's killing: 'Make your officials uncomfortable'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hollywood actress and producer Vivica A. Fox was about to be whisked away by media handlers Monday evening at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah when two Syracuse natives who were on the red carpet saw a moment to share something they thought the star would be interested in.
How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)
Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
Hear Brexialee in a video filmed before her death: ‘I think Syracuse is amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hughie Stone Fish and his brother, Avery, were watching the news from Syracuse as the sun was rising in Los Angeles last week. As they read and watched the stories about Brexialee Torres-Ortiz getting gunned down while she carried a gallon of milk back to her home, Hughie Stone Fish realized he knew Brexi.
Syracuse filmmaker’s new movie ‘Vindictive’ to premiere at Regal Destiny USA
A new movie from a Syracuse filmmaker will make its world premiere at Destiny USA’s Regal Cinemas. “Vindictive,” an urban drama written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Saturday, Feb. 11, at Regal Destiny USA. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
Johanna Ames on leadership: Never stop learning and always pause to listen
Ames Linen Service is that rare business success owned and operated by four generations of the same family for more than a century. Harry L. Ames ran a laundry in Ithaca and bought the Cortland Steam Laundry in 1921. He moved his operations to Cortland, and it’s been owned and run by a family member ever since.
Syracuse horror movie festival returning for final year with 35mm classics
A Syracuse horror movie festival is returning for its final year this spring. The 2023 Salt City Horror Film Festival will take place Saturday, May 13, at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Eastwood. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the first film starts at 11 a.m. The fest...
Baldwinsville dunks Syracuse in boys swimming matchup (76 photos)
Baldwinsville won eight of the 12 events to dunk Syracuse, 104-76, in the swimming pool in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division matchup on Tuesday. “It was a very fun and exciting meet,” Baldwinsville coach Chris Ludden said. “Our swimmers keep improving. It’s great.”
SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
'Absolutely adored' - Family and friends remember Bridgeport speech language pathologist
Elena Kroupnik, 47, is remembered by her friends, family and coworkers as one of the most popular employees at Skane Center Elementary School.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
iheartoswego.com
Peter L. LaFave – January 17, 2023 Featured
Peter L. LaFave, 55, a resident of Oswego, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home. Peter was born in Oswego, the son of N. Jeanette (Barnes) LaFave, and the late Peter LaFave. He was a life resident of the area. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as...
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
cnycentral.com
More than medicine: Syracuse doctors office opens food pantry to help fight hunger in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Often times when you go to the doctor, you come home with medication. But one Syracuse doctor's office is giving out something else. They are sending patients home with bags of food, hoping to be part of he solution to help fight hunger in Central New York.
