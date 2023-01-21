ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Burning of slash piles seen from Vail Mountain wraps up years of logging work in Piney area

The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday

A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

The Gashouse celebrates its 40th anniversary

When Frank Gifford gives not just one, but multiple unsolicited shoutouts to a Vail Valley restaurant during Monday Night Football broadcasts for no other reason than he simply loves it, you know it has to be good. With a second home in Cordillera, he and Kathie Lee Gifford regularly dined at The Gashouse in Edwards and especially loved its all-you-can-eat quail specials.
EDWARDS, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
Vail Daily

Lukens: The Western Slope way

Being your state representative is truly the honor of a lifetime. The first few days at the State Capitol were filled with excitement and hope. On Jan. 9, all newly-elected legislators were sworn in, and we now have a majority female state legislature for the first time in Colorado history. We also elected Julie McCluskie, another Western Slope representative from Summit County, to Speaker of the House.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy