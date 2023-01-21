Read full article on original website
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Minturn Cemetery District vows to fix a fence which has proven deadly to wildlife
Locals are voicing their displeasure with a fence that has proven deadly to three different species of ungulates in Minturn. John Sheehan, president of the Minturn Cemetery District board of directors, says the district will make adjustments to the deadly part of the fence, which was erected in an effort to protect the Minturn Cemetery from vandalism.
Snowmobiler breaks femur while riding in Colorado backcountry
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), the Grand County Sheriff's Office, and Mountain Medical Response were deployed to the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass near Dumont Lake on Saturday, after receiving reports of snowmobiler with a broken femur. Teams made contact with the victim, and were...
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Main Glenwood I-70 eastbound on-ramp reopened after semi wreck cleared
UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Tuesday — The Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs has been reopened. There was an extended closure of the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp from Glenwood Springs Tuesday due to a semi accident, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news alert.
Burning of slash piles seen from Vail Mountain wraps up years of logging work in Piney area
The burning of a series of enormous slash piles north of Vail this month brings an end to an effort that was more than 15 years in the making. The slash piles, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), were set ablaze in mid-January after a burn plan for the area was approved. The project, known as the Piney Timber Sale, dates back to 2005.
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, Vail-based lawn chair demo team performs at Clinton inauguration
Hailing from Vail, the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performed at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993. In a piece titled “Hollywood meets Woodstock,” Newsweek magazine described the Clinton Inaugural as “the largest and most elaborate Inauguration of modern times.”
Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday
A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals of the development...
Minturn water service restored but advisory to boil water remains in effect for some homes
Water service in Minturn was restored just before 6 p.m. Thursday after a leak at 551 Main St. led to a shutdown just after noon. An advisory for residents to boil their water remains in effect, however, for all properties north of Cemetary Road. “Water shutoff is imminent for all...
The Gashouse celebrates its 40th anniversary
When Frank Gifford gives not just one, but multiple unsolicited shoutouts to a Vail Valley restaurant during Monday Night Football broadcasts for no other reason than he simply loves it, you know it has to be good. With a second home in Cordillera, he and Kathie Lee Gifford regularly dined at The Gashouse in Edwards and especially loved its all-you-can-eat quail specials.
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor
Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail, said...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
Lukens: The Western Slope way
Being your state representative is truly the honor of a lifetime. The first few days at the State Capitol were filled with excitement and hope. On Jan. 9, all newly-elected legislators were sworn in, and we now have a majority female state legislature for the first time in Colorado history. We also elected Julie McCluskie, another Western Slope representative from Summit County, to Speaker of the House.
