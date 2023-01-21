ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor
Noozhawk
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm

Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Seeks State, Federal Funding for Damage Caused During Recent Storms

Following the rainstorms Jan. 9-10 that led to a mandated evacuation, the City of Carpinteria is seeking funding for related damages. On Jan. 17, the city submitted a list of projects for consideration of public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to a report that Carpinteria Public Works Director John Lawson presented during Monday’s City Council meeting.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Ellwood

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a residential structure fire in the Ellwood area of Goleta. Santa Barbara County crews were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the fire in a single-family home on the 300 block of Pebble Beach Drive. Smoke and flames were observed by a neighbor, who called 9-1-1,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons

The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023

James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees

Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria

A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Rotary Club Forum to Address Human Trafficking on Central Coast

In recognition of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, six Central Coast Rotary clubs have joined forces to present a forum about Human Trafficking on the Central Coast, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic. Entry is $25 per person.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023

Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager

WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting

The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion

Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards

Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy