Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment

Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO