Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment

Noozhawk
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Seeks State, Federal Funding for Damage Caused During Recent Storms
Following the rainstorms Jan. 9-10 that led to a mandated evacuation, the City of Carpinteria is seeking funding for related damages. On Jan. 17, the city submitted a list of projects for consideration of public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to a report that Carpinteria Public Works Director John Lawson presented during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Estimates $150 Million in Storm Damages to Public Infrastructure
The heavy rainstorms of two weeks ago caused an estimated $150 million in damage to public and government infrastructure in Santa Barbara County, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the Office of Emergency Management. That total includes $83 million of debris removal costs, Hubbard said during her report to the Board...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Ellwood
Firefighters responded Tuesday to a residential structure fire in the Ellwood area of Goleta. Santa Barbara County crews were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the fire in a single-family home on the 300 block of Pebble Beach Drive. Smoke and flames were observed by a neighbor, who called 9-1-1,...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Noozhawk
Consultant, Planner, Council Tout ‘Great Success’ of State Street Master Planning So Far
Santa Barbara residents want more trees and greenery along State Street, additional places for art and performances, more diverse seating areas, some food and coffee kiosks, and places for “street play.”. That’s according to a consultant and a Santa Barbara city planner, who both painted a rosy picture of...
Noozhawk
James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023
James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Central Library Opens Access to Materials on Upper Level
The city of Santa Barbara’s construction projects at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections, as well as...
Noozhawk
Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
Noozhawk
Rotary Club Forum to Address Human Trafficking on Central Coast
In recognition of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, six Central Coast Rotary clubs have joined forces to present a forum about Human Trafficking on the Central Coast, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic. Entry is $25 per person.
Noozhawk
Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
Noozhawk
WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager
WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion
Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
