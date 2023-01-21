ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles

If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
DALLAS, PA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NBC Sports

An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup

Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans

There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now

Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss

Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports

Why are Alabama fans so happy to see Bill O'Brien leave for Patriots?

NFL analysts and Patriots fans seemed to unanimously approve New England's decision to hire Bill O'Brien as its next offensive coordinator Tuesday. But it appears Alabama fans are just as happy to see O'Brien leave his post as the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator. Don't believe us? Consider the reactions that poured in on social media amid news of O'Brien's hire in New England:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury

There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game

SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration

A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. “He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report O'Brien's hiring. O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Falcons interviewed Ryan Nielsen on Tuesday

The Falcons interviewed Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, retired Jan. 9 after 18 seasons coaching in NFL. The Falcons also have completed interviews with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Steelers senior defensive...
NBC Sports

Purdy-Hurts duel will be rematch of epic college clash

Sunday's NFC Championship Game matchup between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field won't be the first time quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts have faced off against one another. Purdy and Hurts famously went toe-to-toe in a 2019 college game between Iowa State and the University of...
AMES, IA
NBC Sports

Breer: Patriots could add more than one OC candidate to 2023 staff

The New England Patriots have already interviewed five candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator role, and Bill O'Brien appears to be the frontrunner. But even if O'Brien lands the job, it's possible the other candidates could land different gigs in New England. During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft

Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262 pick, the former Iowa State quarterback once was an afterthought for most teams in the draft. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy