Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles
If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NBC Sports
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup
Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
If there’s a trade, will the Packers get more for Aaron Rodgers than they got for Brett Favre?
One of the perfunctory, quota-filling, box-checking Sunday Splash! reports from divisional round weekend wasn’t really news at all. As is often the case. There’s a very real possibility Aaron Rodgers will be traded!. Yes. Yes, there is. We knew that five days earlier, when Rodgers made it clear...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports
Why are Alabama fans so happy to see Bill O'Brien leave for Patriots?
NFL analysts and Patriots fans seemed to unanimously approve New England's decision to hire Bill O'Brien as its next offensive coordinator Tuesday. But it appears Alabama fans are just as happy to see O'Brien leave his post as the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator. Don't believe us? Consider the reactions that poured in on social media amid news of O'Brien's hire in New England:
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game
SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration
A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. “He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”
NBC Sports
Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report O'Brien's hiring. O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New...
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons interviewed Ryan Nielsen on Tuesday
The Falcons interviewed Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, retired Jan. 9 after 18 seasons coaching in NFL. The Falcons also have completed interviews with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Steelers senior defensive...
NBC Sports
Purdy-Hurts duel will be rematch of epic college clash
Sunday's NFC Championship Game matchup between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field won't be the first time quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts have faced off against one another. Purdy and Hurts famously went toe-to-toe in a 2019 college game between Iowa State and the University of...
NBC Sports
Breer: Patriots could add more than one OC candidate to 2023 staff
The New England Patriots have already interviewed five candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator role, and Bill O'Brien appears to be the frontrunner. But even if O'Brien lands the job, it's possible the other candidates could land different gigs in New England. During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports...
NBC Sports
NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft
Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262 pick, the former Iowa State quarterback once was an afterthought for most teams in the draft. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman...
Comments / 0