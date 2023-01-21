ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Suspects to stand trial for murders of two Juarez women

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwaH9_0kM51Lgo00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A Mexican judge has ordered five suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing earlier this month.

According to our news partners across the border, police say the women’s bodies were found on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The suspects are reportedly a part of a gang and the defendants allegedly told police during interrogation they killed the women because they believed they were working for a rival drug faction.

The judge assigned to the case ordered all five suspects to stand trial and said will review the evidence through July 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wufe967.com

Texas authorities find small human fetus in shallow grave

Texas authorities were investigating a small human fetus that was found in a shallow grave over the weekend. Officers with the Brenham Police Department were called Sunday afternoon Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity, Fox Houston reported. The officers met with witnesses who said they...
BRENHAM, TX
Texas Observer

Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy

A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KTSM

Texas senator introduces new Uvalde-related legislation

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a Tuesday press conference surrounded by teary-eyed families of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary mass school shooting, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced a new set of legislation related to the Uvalde massacre. “This has to be the session where we do something,” he said. “It cannot be […]
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Unexplainable Van Lands On Top of Cars in Texas Mall Parking Lot

An almost unexplainable bizarre car accident in El Paso left witnesses confused and astonished. A strange scene left witnesses confused after passing by a bizarre car accident in the middle of a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. This wreck was anything but ordinary. A blue Honda van had somehow landed on top of a Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Accent.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of […]
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy