Suspects to stand trial for murders of two Juarez women

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A Mexican judge has ordered five suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing earlier this month.

According to our news partners across the border, police say the women’s bodies were found on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The suspects are reportedly a part of a gang and the defendants allegedly told police during interrogation they killed the women because they believed they were working for a rival drug faction.

The judge assigned to the case ordered all five suspects to stand trial and said will review the evidence through July 19, 2023.

