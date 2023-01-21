Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
Town of Irondequoit has pup reunion during WinterFest. Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a frozen wonderland for this year's WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern.
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark
Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police Crime Stoppers, Locust Club host second annual Valentine Day's raffle
Rochester, N.Y. - Crime Stoppers and the RPD Locust Club announced their second annual Valentine's Day raffle. It benefits the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and the Locust Club scholarship fund, which was recently renamed the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund. BACKGROUND | City in mourning: Veteran Rochester Police officer killed...
13 WHAM
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America
Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
Kucko’s Camera: Taughannock Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko got greedy, bringing his camera to the Taughannock Falls overlook, the North Rim Trail, and the Black Diamond Trail to soak up Monday’s wintry wonderland.
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
13 WHAM
Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community
Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
A potential project flush with options
When Nicholas Coulter, moderator of a recent Flush Forum event, introduced the possibility of an all-hours public restroom downtown, he kept the mood light–a tactic for discussing a subject with economic, public health and human impact. The informational session examined the need for a 24/7 restroom facility in downtown...
UR looking to buy College Town; would maintain original vision
The university sees the property as a "gateway" to its campuses, and says the plan is to continue marketing and managing it as a retail and residential complex.
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
WHEC TV-10
Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years
Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
13 WHAM
Winter moves back into WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85 following period of declining health
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced Sunday morning that Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark has died at age 85.
13 WHAM
3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
13 WHAM
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
rochesterfirst.com
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
Comments / 0