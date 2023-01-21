ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday

Town of Irondequoit has pup reunion during WinterFest. Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a frozen wonderland for this year's WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark

Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America

Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community

Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A potential project flush with options

When Nicholas Coulter, moderator of a recent Flush Forum event, introduced the possibility of an all-hours public restroom downtown, he kept the mood light–a tactic for discussing a subject with economic, public health and human impact. The informational session examined the need for a 24/7 restroom facility in downtown...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
DUNKIRK, NY
13 WHAM

Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district

Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
ROCHESTER, NY

