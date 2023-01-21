ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Community Task Force to discuss possible changes to South Bend schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The public has the chance to learn more about the future of South Bend schools at a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting is expected to focus on the district's second phase of the facilities master plan, which includes potential changes to the elementary and middle schools.
SOUTH BEND, IN

