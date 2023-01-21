Lavish Wine Dinner at a Top Houston Restaurant Boosts a Unique Cancer Fighting Program — CanCare Makes Patients and Survivors Buddies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire. PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.
papercitymag.com
Master of Shingle and Stone Turns a Top Houston Real Estate Firm’s Lobby Into a Scene — Thomas Kligerman Shares His Secrets at Greenwood King
Alejandra Peterman, Caroline Billipp at Greenwood King's Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography) Against the backdrop of glittering trimmings and clinking cocktail glasses, 165 lucky design lovers gathered in top Houston real estate firm Greenwood King’s lobby for a talk from architect Thomas Kligerman and a signing of his new book titled Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses, which was co-written with design scribe Mitchell Owens.
Wine-fueled restaurant opens new location in the Woodlands with 60 varietals on tap
Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...
papercitymag.com
Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show
Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal) “The Beat Goes On” promises to be one helluva concert when Grammy nominated musician, singer/songwriter Grace Potter and crossover country/rock ‘n’ roll artist Charlie Mars hit the stage at White Oak Music Hall on February 24. This one-of-a-kind music show with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association is not your typical music night or benefit fundraiser. The event has deep roots in a lifelong friendship between two highly motivated buddies and business partners, one of whom died unexpectedly of a heart problem at age 46.
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
papercitymag.com
More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX
An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe) Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
papercitymag.com
New Houston Food Wonderland Is a Gourmet Foods Paradise — TerraMar Imports Brings All the European Foodstuffs
A selection of tinned fish products all available at TerraMar. (Courtesy TerraMar Imports) (Photo by Courtesy TerraMar Imports ) If you live to eat and love to cook, there is new Houston food import business you need to know all about. Meet TerraMar Imports. It’s a quickly growing e-commerce website that specializes in European gourmet foods produced in countries dotting the Mediterranean Sea from Spain to Greece, France and Italy. The company initially launched as a small startup simply selling paella kits and equipment, but has grown into much more.
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
14 businesses that opened in the Katy area last year, including new Postino Wine Cafe
Postino Wine Cafe opens a Katy location at LaCenterra on June 6. (Courtesy Postino Cinco Ranch) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Katy area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Brown Sugar Cafe and Books. 5330 Fry Road, Katy. 346-377-6028. Clothes and...
Fort Bend Star
LA Crawfish offers fine Louisiana cuisine in a relaxed setting
In my quest to provide a tour of the world cuisines of Fort Bend County, I've so far taken readers to the Mediterranean, East Asia, Italy, India, and Japan. But this week, I'm taking you to perhaps the most exotic locale yet: Louisiana. Sure, the Pelican State may be right...
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
KHOU
How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Remarkable Home in Houston Texas Highlighted By Impeccable Outdoor Living Lists The Market for $4.299 Million
2 Reynolds Ct, Houston, Texas sits on over 7,200 beautiful land plot with a wonderful outdoor living room with a fireplace and a generous sized pool. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,211 square feet of living space. To know more about 2 Reynolds Ct, please contact Sissy Lappin (Phone: 713 922 0602) at Lappin Properties for full support and perfect service.
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location
Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill
Houston's popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant is facing a seven-figure lawsuit over an unpaid balance with US Foods. It previously faced backlash due to a controversial dress code. The post Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0