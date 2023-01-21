ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

WRGB

Cohoes man pleads guilty in Quail Street homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man faces 25 years to life in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Tuesday that Ahlaumion Hall, 26, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon.
COHOES, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
CARTHAGE, NY
WNYT

Man shot by Albany police back in court

Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested in shooting death in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in the shooting death of another man the day before Thanksgiving. Police say 26-year-old Matteo Henderson was killed in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 P.M. back on...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Witness recounts helping EMT's with elderly patient after fiery crash

MALTA, NY — A witness to Monday morning's ambulance vehicle crash in Malta says he didn't think twice before running to help. The crash happened on route 9 near around 7:45 Monday morning, when a box truck and a Malta-Stillwater ambulance collided in front of the Lotus Grove Motel.
MALTA, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's office: Avery Hammond-Mosher has been located

GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports Avery Hammond-Mosher has been found. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia....
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Five being aided after multiple-structure fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet firefighters and other first responders -- called to a serious fire on 4th and 5th Avenues Tuesday afternoon. Police tell us the flames started in a garage -- but they spread. Police tell us -- the flames spread to three different homes -- and...
WATERVLIET, NY

