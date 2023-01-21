LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 15-year-old arrested after eluding police for several weeks, sending schools into lockdown during a multi-day manhunt. Until yesterday, U.S. Marshals tracked him down, and took Tyler Bland into custody.

Little Rock Police said capital murder suspect, Tyler Bland, had managed to slip away from them for several weeks, so they called in the U.S. Marshals.

“We had developed the information that he was possibly in a certain area and so we began monitoring, doing surveillance and around 11:30 a.m., we were able to spot him on foot, leaving a residence and he was taken into custody at that time,” U.S. Marshal, Jeremy Hammons said.

LRPD and the U.S. Marshals said Bland needed to be found, fast, after he shot and killed Noel Marks on Dec. 26.

Court records reveal Bland was captured on camera going into the same apartments as Marks, then leaving shortly after.

Investigators said he was seen walking through the Big Country Chateau Apartments with a gun and ski mask.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots.

“The public was calling in, we were getting different information and we were able to develop enough to put him down in a certain area and then once we did that we started doing our own leg work,” Hammons said.

U.S. Marshal, Jeremy Hammons said it wasn’t an easy journey.

Tips came in, but didn’t pan out, searches were conducted in two different cities, but resulted in dead ends, and schools, including Central, were put on lockdown as a precaution.

“Never did locate the individual at that time, but of course we scoured that area, made sure everything was safe and that was relayed back to the schools and I believe they opened back up shortly after,” Hammons stated.

That was until Thursday, everything clicked when U.S. Marshals spotted Bland leaving a house on 29 th and Scott Street.

“Unfortunately it’s onto the next, and that’s me trying to remember the facts of this it was only a few days ago but we have already gone onto the next set of targets and we are working those,” Hammons said.

Tyler Bland faces Capital Murder charges and LRPD said the investigation is still on-going.

