ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

15-year-old arrested after eluding police for several weeks, sending schools into lockdown during a multi-day manhunt

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1YLI_0kM4ziC700

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 15-year-old arrested after eluding police for several weeks, sending schools into lockdown during a multi-day manhunt. Until yesterday, U.S. Marshals tracked him down, and took Tyler Bland into custody.

Little Rock Police said capital murder suspect, Tyler Bland, had managed to slip away from them for several weeks, so they called in the U.S. Marshals.

Little Rock police release details in Big Country Chateau shooting, identifies victim

“We had developed the information that he was possibly in a certain area and so we began monitoring, doing surveillance and around 11:30 a.m., we were able to spot him on foot, leaving a residence and he was taken into custody at that time,” U.S. Marshal, Jeremy Hammons said.

LRPD and the U.S. Marshals said Bland needed to be found, fast, after he shot and killed Noel Marks on Dec. 26.

Court records reveal Bland was captured on camera going into the same apartments as Marks, then leaving shortly after.

Investigators said he was seen walking through the Big Country Chateau Apartments with a gun and ski mask.

Tenants react to third homicide in 2022 at Big Country Chateau Apartments

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots.

“The public was calling in, we were getting different information and we were able to develop enough to put him down in a certain area and then once we did that we started doing our own leg work,” Hammons said.

U.S. Marshal, Jeremy Hammons said it wasn’t an easy journey.

Tips came in, but didn’t pan out, searches were conducted in two different cities, but resulted in dead ends, and schools, including Central, were put on lockdown as a precaution.

“Never did locate the individual at that time, but of course we scoured that area, made sure everything was safe and that was relayed back to the schools and I believe they opened back up shortly after,” Hammons stated.

That was until Thursday, everything clicked when U.S. Marshals spotted Bland leaving a house on 29 th and Scott Street.

“Unfortunately it’s onto the next, and that’s me trying to remember the facts of this it was only a few days ago but we have already gone onto the next set of targets and we are working those,” Hammons said.

Tyler Bland faces Capital Murder charges and LRPD said the investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 24, 2023

400 block of S. Wood St., first-degree criminal mischief resulting in damage to property valued at $1,000 or less. A man reported that someone broke three windows on a house that is a rental property. There were no signs of forced entry into the home and nothing else was vandalized.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy