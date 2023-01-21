ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Cody Stamann says he’ll need a “private escort” out of Brazil after UFC 283: “I’m f*****g flipping these guys off and throwing their beer cans back at them”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match

Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor denies assaulting woman on his yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor denies all allegations that he assaulted a woman on his multi-million euro yacht on the Spanish island of Ibiza. McGregor is currently under investigation for an attack on a woman onboard his yacht in July 2022, as reported by Majora Daily Bulletin. The alleged victim said she knew...
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
bjpenndotcom

Warner Bros. Executive admits there was concern about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League

An executive at Warner Bros has admitted that some were worried about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League. Despite the reservations of many, Dana White’s Power Slap show premiered earlier this month as planned. The idea was already under great scrutiny and then, to start off 2023, footage was released of White striking his wife at a club on New Year’s Eve.
bjpenndotcom

Legendary coach John Hackleman retires from cornering after attempting to stop Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Don’t expect to see coach John Hackleman in the corner on fight night in the future. The longtime head coach of The Pit is mainly known for his work with Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ was coached by Hackleman for the majority of his career. Although, he declined to train the former champion for his final fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC employees explain how Dana White avoided slap sanctions: “He’s convinced Ari that he has the secret sauce”

Former UFC employees have detailed how UFC president Dana White got away without punishment for his New Year’s Eve incident. Ever since footage was released of Dana White striking his wife, there’s been an outcry from the MMA community. While some feel as if it didn’t warrant any kind of repercussions, others believe Dana needs to be reprimanded.
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith details weight miss as the backup fighter for UFC 283 title fight: “I’ll be the first one on the scale for my next fight”

Anthony Smith has addressed why he missed weight as the backup fighter for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. In the main event of the pay-per-view card in Brazil, Glover Teixeira was set to face Jamahal Hill – who was originally booked to face Smith. With Smith’s fights off, he was asked to be the backup fighter for the main event but missed weight so he would’ve been ineligible to win the belt had either Teixeira or Hill not been able to fight.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy