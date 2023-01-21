‘Ginny and Georgia’ star talks character development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Season two of Netflix’s hit show ‘Ginny and Georgia’ is back with even more drama — and expect this season to be even more intense.

Damian Romeo plays Matt Press, a high school student with more to him than first meets the eye. Romeo says his character will be getting a love interest this season, but first must focus on working through some his own issues.

He said the show embraces the idea that “everyone is fighting a battle, even if you can’t see it,” which Romeo said is a sentiment many fans can relate to.

