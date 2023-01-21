What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United today? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Premier League match

The winners of Australian Open 2023 will be decided in one week, with the triumphant players to take home a large amount of cash. The overall purse amount for this year's tournament has increased by a small percentage in Australian dollars but with currency fluctuations is about the same as the 2022 edition in US dollars. Regardless, the winners still take home a huge portion of money. Even players who just won their first-round match will get some cash.

1 DAY AGO