thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job
The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday, who had no college or professional coaching experience before this year,...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Left Off AP Coach, Assistant Coach Of The Year Finalist Lists; Joe Burrow Named MVP Finalist
CINCINNATI — No Bengals coaches were named finalists for the AP's Coach of the Year, or Assistant Coach of the Year. The NFL released a graphic naming Nick Sirianni, Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, and Doug Pederson as finalists. But the AP cleared that up and said Daboll, Shanahan, and Pederson are the final three.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Are ‘Dumb,’ Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago. However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On...
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Wichita Eagle
Rams’ Thomas Brown to Interview For Chargers’ Offensive Coordinator Job
The Chargers have identified another candidate to interview for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, brining the total to five coaches who are in the running for the job up to this point. After previously requesting permission to speak with Zac Robinson and Greg Olson of the Rams, Jerrod Johnson of...
Wichita Eagle
Adalberto Mondesi trade reflects more pragmatic Royals approach and frees both sides
Speaking with owner John Sherman in the winter of 2021, then-Royals general manager Dayton Moore outlined a vision of the pillars of the franchise’s future: to maximize the amount of time that then-31-year-old Salvador Perez, Adalberto Mondesi (then 25) and Bobby Witt Jr. (then 20) would play together. “‘We’ve...
