Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO