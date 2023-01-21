ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans’ Encouraging Zion Williamson Health Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The analysis showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Zion Williamson will continue the rehabilitation process, which includes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Back With Christian Wood Out?

The Dallas Mavericks face some uncertainty coming up with Christian Wood (thumb) sidelined. Wood has been relatively healthy all season long, missing just four games before this recent injury. The Mavs are 1-3 in games without Wood before the stretch, and are now 2-4 after splitting the first two meetings with him out.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Comfortable As Closer And Facilitator In Clutch Moments

It's no secret Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro lives for the late-game moments. He's hit a couple winning baskets in the closing seconds this season but he's also learning when to defer. That was the case when he hit center Bam Adebayo with an assist for the clinching bucket with 20 seconds remaining in Tuesday's win against the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns

The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular. After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA

