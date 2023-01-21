Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Open To Playing In International League Next Season
There has been a lot of speculation over where Bronny James will take his talents. The 18-year-old reportedly has narrowed down his college list to three schools: USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. Although those three schools are currently his top picks, the National Basketball League in Australia has presented itself...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Watch Dennis Schröder React In Real Time To Rui Hachimura Trade News
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers made their first major move of the year. The team sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura. Like the majority of Lakers fans, Lakers guard Dennis Schröderwas also surprised to hear the news. He...
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans’ Encouraging Zion Williamson Health Update
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The analysis showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Zion Williamson will continue the rehabilitation process, which includes...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Back With Christian Wood Out?
The Dallas Mavericks face some uncertainty coming up with Christian Wood (thumb) sidelined. Wood has been relatively healthy all season long, missing just four games before this recent injury. The Mavs are 1-3 in games without Wood before the stretch, and are now 2-4 after splitting the first two meetings with him out.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Bam Adebayo: “I Just Think He’s An All-Star”
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refused to hold back when asked the question. He feels like center Bam Adebayo has played at an All-Star level this season and should represent the Heat next month in Utah. Will it happen? Who knows. But Spoelstra says Adebayo has done everything possible to...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Comfortable As Closer And Facilitator In Clutch Moments
It's no secret Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro lives for the late-game moments. He's hit a couple winning baskets in the closing seconds this season but he's also learning when to defer. That was the case when he hit center Bam Adebayo with an assist for the clinching bucket with 20 seconds remaining in Tuesday's win against the Boston Celtics.
Wichita Eagle
Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns
The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular. After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
Comments / 0