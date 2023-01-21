Clarksburg City Council to hold more city manager candidate interviews; mayor says recruiting service 'an option'

Read full article on original website
Berlin CEOS club hosts county council
On December 7, 2022 the Berlin CEOS Club hosted the Lewis County CEOS County Council meeting at the Berlin United Methodist Church. Those present for the meeting were the following: Judy Smith, Barbara Squires, Vonda Dye, Connie Krafft, Marsha Gant, Mary Marple, Linda White, Sherry Smith, Lucille Hicks, Evelyn Krafft BERLIN; Susie Heath, Kathy Cowger, Helen McClain, VANDALIA; Marsha Skinner, Linda Clutter, SHAMROCK; Imogene Wimer, Fern Watson, Velma Walton, Connie Cutright, STRAIGHT FORK; and Julia Bragg, Mida Peterson, and Marcella Linger HORNER.
Glenville State & Marshall officials meet to discuss partnerships
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University met recently to discuss current and potential new partnerships. The meeting took place at Glenville State University and included the presidents and provosts of both institutions, academic department representatives and others.
WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
Lewis County First moves forward on brick building floor
Members of Lewis County First worked on the floor of the Little Brick Building. All the floor joists have been leveled in the front room and electric wires have been tied up. “We have one joist we have to put a support under, then we will put down the vapor barrier. Then the blocking and install the subfloor,” member Ray Smith said.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials advance school safety measures with metal detectors, school assessments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A task force to increase school safety across Marion County is routinely adding new measures to elementary, middle and high schools to keep students safe and happy, from metal detectors to facial recognition cameras and safety lockers. The task tforce is mainly comprised of...
Lots on the horizon for Weston in 2023
Here we are quickly barreling towards the end of the first month of 2023. Within Weston city government, we are using the winter months to regroup and analyze our slate of projects and events for the upcoming year. Part of that process has included the onboarding of our newest AmeriCorps member serving through the WV Preservation Alliance.
Street Fair brings people to downtown for Independence Day festivities
For the first time, a street fair was held in downtown Weston during Independence Day festivities for Lewis County. The fair brought 27 vendors, live entertainment, and a throng of people to Water Street following the parade on Saturday, July 2. Fireworks, set off by members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, were on display over the river at the end of the night.
Jane Lew VFD gets new truck ready for service
One year ago members of the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department started the process of building a piece of apparatus to replace their old 1998 Kenworth walk in squad. On Sunday, January 22, the department took delivery of their 2022 RAM 3500 built by Ashley Truck Service in Cannonsburg, PA.
Lora Ann Palmer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lora Ann Parmer, 63, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, Jan…
Robey grows into leadership role within The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chase Robey, a former Bridgeport High School basketball and golf athlete, enjoys being back on the hardwood after working at The Bridge Sports Complex’s Citynet Center during the day. “I get my exercise in by playing basketball, pickleball and maybe an adult co-ed...
Electric buses, retention, and fifth grade oh my
There are several things on the horizon for Lewis County Schools, and they all could be good things if handled as they should be. The first is electric buses. While LC Schools is not replacing gas-powered buses with electric buses or purchasing any, Transportation Supervisor Gerry Paugh has been busy preparing for selection as part of a pilot program in the state to test electric buses. He drafted a letter stating as to why Lewis County would be a good test site.
Garton, Johnston recognized as teacher, service personnel of the year
Lewis County Teacher of the Year is third-grade teacher Liz Garton from Peterson Central. Lewis County Service Personnel of the Year is kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston from Peterson Central.
Moose Lodge begins accepting women as members
JANUARY 26, 2022- Moose Lodge 1376 has been a part of Lewis County for many years. A fraternal organization, women have not been able to be full-fledged members until 2021, when a change was made to allow women the opportunity. Lewis County resident, Lesley Slaughter, was appointed the first female officer and serves as chaplain.
Johnson Elementary students collect winter weather gear for Shepherds Corner (in Bridgeport, West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — While Johnson Elementary staff and volunteers were packing Christmas trees before the semester began, they didn’t have many ornaments to pack. That’s because the ornaments were donated cold-weather supplies.
Chamber of Commerce names Tucker as Lewis Countian of the Year
NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — A well-deserved recognition was bestowed upon Barb Tucker as she was named 2022 Lewis Countian of the Year by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual gala held Saturday, November 5, at Stonewall Resort. The award was sponsored this year by J.E. Hitt Garage.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Farmers, local businesses pledge to be part of Kids Market
Kids Market at the Store is coming to Lewis County this summer, and though the announcement was just made, Lewis County Extension Health Educator Ashley SanJulian said that farmers and local businesses have stepped up and filled available slots. “We had so many reach out,” she said, adding that while...
"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
DECEMBER 11, 2022 — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
LSIC at Leading Creek held with student recognized for Literature Fair
LCES Principal Kim Freeland welcomed board members to the annual Local School Improvement Council meeting, held ahead of the regular board of education meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Freeland began the meeting by introducing the new chair for LSIC: Mel Moody, Communities in Schools Coordinator for Leading Creek Elementary School.
Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years
AUGUST 3, 2022- The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
