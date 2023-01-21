Clarksburg City Council to hold more city manager candidate interviews; mayor says recruiting service 'an option'

There are several things on the horizon for Lewis County Schools, and they all could be good things if handled as they should be. The first is electric buses. While LC Schools is not replacing gas-powered buses with electric buses or purchasing any, Transportation Supervisor Gerry Paugh has been busy preparing for selection as part of a pilot program in the state to test electric buses. He drafted a letter stating as to why Lewis County would be a good test site.

