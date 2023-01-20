Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Related
thesource.com
Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Students will return to Richneck Elem. Jan. 30, almost a month after shooting
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the day of the shooting where a student shot his teacher, which police have described as “intentional.”
Menchville HS parents and staff members concerned after trespassing and assault
Parents and staff members in the Menchville High School community are concerned about school safety and communication after a student was assaulted during the school day by a trespasser.
WITN
‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him. Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.
Student assaulted after 4 trespassers gain entry to Menchville High
New protocol includes two security officers at the front desk checking in visitors and monitoring student and staff entry and exit
californiaexaminer.net
The 6-year-old Who Shot The Teacher Has An Acute Disability And The Gun He Used Was Secured
The 6-year-old boy’s family claimed that their son had a “acute handicap” and that the gun he used to shoot the instructor was “secured.” The boy shot and injured his teacher earlier this month. The family expressed condolences for the instructor in a statement provided...
Trial begins for Henrico officer charged in 2021 shooting death of Norfolk man
The trial for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man after a crash on Interstate 64 in November of 2021 begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
WAVY News 10
Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police
RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
WAVY News 10
Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
Man says he was walking in Hampton when he was struck by gunfire
A 53-year-old man is recovering after a shooting incident Friday night in Hampton.
Today marks 3rd anniversary of Officer Katie Thyne's death
Three years ago, Katie was conducting a traffic stop at the Monitor Merrimac Overlook. The driver accelerated his vehicle while they were speaking, dragging Katie along before he crashed
Shooting in Hampton leaves 1 dead on W. Pembroke Avenue: Police
Police are currently on the scene investigating after receiving a call about the incident just before 6 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.
Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident
According to a message sent from the School Division Leadership Team, the team is working alongside the police department and school security to address the trespassing incident.
'He wasn’t moving:' Woman describes trying to save shooting victim in Portsmouth
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Towne Point Shoppes.
smithmountainlake.com
Spike’s K9 Fund helps handlers and their dogs with search and rescue training
PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) -- For the past couple of days, 18 handlers and their dogs have been getting critical training to help them find missing and endangered people. It’s all part of Spike’s Tracking School which is part of Spike’s K9 Fund. “We provide sponsorships for training...
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai
The nurse practitioner, with almost 20 years of experience, noticed a need in her hometown. Like many rural areas, Gates County has no practicing doctors.
Comments / 0