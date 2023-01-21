Read full article on original website
Jacobs on the Navy Building Too Many Ships
This post originally appeared in the Jan. 21 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. For a special podcast this week, we sat down with U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs. In just two years, Jacobs has positioned herself to move into congressional leadership roles. What’s more interesting, though, is she has regularly criticized, if not voted against, defense spending bills – it’s not a typical tact for a San Diego congressional representative. She has been able to secure more family assistance but there’s a deeper disagreement happening.
sdrostra.com
Fighting for the things we love; fighting for California
On a chilly November afternoon, a few days before the 2022 election, I stood on the side of Kearny Villa Road with a few others staring off at the horizon for almost an hour awaiting the arrival of the famous 747 that sports UNITED STATES OF AMERICA across the side.
kusi.com
Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption
Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
kusi.com
San Diego County Ford Dealer’s ‘Salute to Education’ gives away $150,000 in scholarships
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers are offering $150,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for vocational/technical school, junior college or college through the Salute to Education program funded by the San Diego County Ford Dealers. One of the scholarship recipients will also win a new Ford vehicle.
kusi.com
Mayor Todd Gloria proposes ending COVID-19 Emergency and City Employee Vax Mandate
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic started, Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate. The city’s emergency declaration...
kusi.com
City Council ends COVID-19 emergency declaration, vaccine mandates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council today voted to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February. Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert on Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the emergency declaration — which had been in effect since March 17, 2020, under then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration. Since that date, it has been renewed and extended multiple times by the San Diego City Council.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
kusi.com
Families protest district shutdown of integral learning centers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff are held a rally against the closure of the Sweetwater Union High School District’s Learning Centers on Jan. 23. Many say if the three remaining centers shut their doors there will be an influx of student dropouts. As of Jan....
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
onscene.tv
Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com
San Diego Bay reopens following Downtown sewage spill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay’s Morrison Pond reopened for public use today following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach...
ABC 15 News
Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
