San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Jacobs on the Navy Building Too Many Ships

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 21 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. For a special podcast this week, we sat down with U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs. In just two years, Jacobs has positioned herself to move into congressional leadership roles. What’s more interesting, though, is she has regularly criticized, if not voted against, defense spending bills – it’s not a typical tact for a San Diego congressional representative. She has been able to secure more family assistance but there’s a deeper disagreement happening.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdrostra.com

Fighting for the things we love; fighting for California

On a chilly November afternoon, a few days before the 2022 election, I stood on the side of Kearny Villa Road with a few others staring off at the horizon for almost an hour awaiting the arrival of the famous 747 that sports UNITED STATES OF AMERICA across the side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption

Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Ford Dealer’s ‘Salute to Education’ gives away $150,000 in scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers are offering $150,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for vocational/technical school, junior college or college through the Salute to Education program funded by the San Diego County Ford Dealers. One of the scholarship recipients will also win a new Ford vehicle.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

City Council ends COVID-19 emergency declaration, vaccine mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council today voted to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February. Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert on Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the emergency declaration — which had been in effect since March 17, 2020, under then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration. Since that date, it has been renewed and extended multiple times by the San Diego City Council.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Families protest district shutdown of integral learning centers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff are held a rally against the closure of the Sweetwater Union High School District’s Learning Centers on Jan. 23. Many say if the three remaining centers shut their doors there will be an influx of student dropouts. As of Jan....
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Bay reopens following Downtown sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay’s Morrison Pond reopened for public use today following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 15 News

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA

