ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

How to help school hunger relief programs at GIANT and MARTIN’S

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dpqv9_0kM4wvod00

(WTAJ) — GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are kicking off their Fill a Plate food drive to help school hunger relief programs.

From Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, community members can participate in the Fill a Plate food drive by dropping off non-perishable food items at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores.

Suggested donated items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, granola bars, fruit snacks, and related items. Donation bins will be at the front of each store by the customer service center.

Blair Regional YMCA holds grand opening for playground

The GIANT Company is also inviting shoppers from now through Feb. 28 to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to the Feeding School Kids initiative. Customers can also convert their CHOICE points to donations to public school districts’ food programs.

Since its launch in 2021, The GIANT Company along with its customers has raised over $4.8 million for the Feeding School Kids initiative. These funds help school districts support meal programs and address food insecurity in multiple ways.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$1M bail set after threat to blow up Bedford County courthouse, sheriff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed with a million dollar bail after allegedly threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the county courthouse, court documents show. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Luke Bartholow, of Schellsburg, was arrested after threatening via video that he would walk into […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating

Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating turnpike hit-and-run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a tractor-trailer that took off after hitting an International Harvester truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Both vehicles were heading east on the turnpike in Stonycreek Township on Friday, Jan. 20, around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers. The tractor-trailer went to pass the International Harvester 4000 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winter storm exits before evening commute

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Reckless conduct:’ Bedford County Judge dismisses charges in DA’s third mistrial

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bedford County District Attorney’s Office is under scrutiny after a third mistrial in the past nine months by what court documents describe as a “repeated course of prosecutorial misconduct.” Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood wrote in a court opinion released Tuesday, Jan. 24 District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts had negatively […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police investigating shots fired

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department have said that they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred earlier this month. According to their Facebook post, at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at the 1300 block of 1st Avenue, a shooting took place. However, it was not discovered until the next […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New townhouses aimed at helping affordable housing opens in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families. Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy