ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County: More than 40% of homes have unsafe radon levels

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Have you ever tested your home for radon levels?. The cancer-causing gas is invisible and has no smell or taste, so it can easily go unnoticed, and more than 40% of homes in Washtenaw County have radon levels that exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

NB Southfield Freeway closed near I-96 Monday morning

DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were closed just south of I-96 early Monday morning. The northbound side of the freeway (M-39) was listed as closed at Plymouth Road on Jan. 23 due to a crash. Police later said a body was found on the freeway, and it was closed for an investigation.
WAYNE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church

DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy