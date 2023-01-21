Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world. A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County: More than 40% of homes have unsafe radon levels
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Have you ever tested your home for radon levels?. The cancer-causing gas is invisible and has no smell or taste, so it can easily go unnoticed, and more than 40% of homes in Washtenaw County have radon levels that exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
NB Southfield Freeway closed near I-96 Monday morning
DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were closed just south of I-96 early Monday morning. The northbound side of the freeway (M-39) was listed as closed at Plymouth Road on Jan. 23 due to a crash. Police later said a body was found on the freeway, and it was closed for an investigation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening. The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football star Blake Corum confirms his camouflage Camaro has been stolen
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s All-American running back, Blake Corum, confirmed Tuesday that his camouflage Camaro has been stolen. Corum tweeted at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) that the car was a gift from his parents after he graduated high school. The Associated Press reports the 2017...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Next winter storm could bring 3-8 inches of snow to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to know
4 Warn Weather – Cloudy and cool Tuesday with a westerly breeze. This is the calm before our next significant snowmaker. Highs will be much like Monday, peaking in the mid-30s. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one. Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor. But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 6-8 inches of snow possible
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and the rest of the area is now under a winter weather advisory. The winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit. The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 face murder charges 25 years after unidentified man found decapitated in Lenawee County
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Ohio men are facing murder charges in the death of a man found decapitated in Lenawee County 25 years ago. The victim still hasn’t been identified. Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, Ohio, were arrested on Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church
DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
Comments / 0