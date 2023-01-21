Read full article on original website
WIBW
Meals on Wheels wins big at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gamble is paying off big time for one area non-profit. Prairie Band Casino & Resort presented a check for over $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas. The money was raised from collection boxes placed at each entrance of the casino. Meals on Wheels...
WIBW
Good Kid - Hope Academy Senior Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo is a senior at Hope Street Academy in Topeka. She’s become a stand-out scholar at this charter school.
WIBW
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historic Lecompton is gearing up for six weeks of programs, getting you in touch with the territorial war and Civil War-era history of the area. Tim Rues, site administrator for Constitution Hall State Historic Site, visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series. The series features six weeks of talks and dramatic interpretations focusing on the area’s history from 1854-1865. Watch the interview to hear Tim describe why what happened in Kansas during this timeframe was critical to the nation’s history.
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence. Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
WIBW
Helping Hands celebrates a decade in new building, impact on animal welfare
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will celebrate a new milestone - a decade in its new location - as well as the impact it has been able to make on animal welfare with the new amenities. In early January 2013, Helping Hands Humane Society says that employees,...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka woman Kylie Hawes has been an advocate for what are known as ‘Invisible Disabilities’, which are disabilities that are not easily visible, since her diagnosis. Hawes was diagnosed at age 10 with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Dysautonomia. POTS is the reduction...
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
WIBW
Evergy encourages those in need to apply for LIEAP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast has plenty of cold weather ahead, and if you need help paying your utility bills, you may be able to find it through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor for Evergy, visited Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
Washburn University to host free evenings of music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host two nights of music that will be free and open to the public. Washburn University has announced that its department of music will host two performances - one on Jan. 27 and the other on Jan. 28 - in White Concert Hall. Each will feature department faculty and will be free and open to the public.
WIBW
Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022. With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
WIBW
Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Steve Wade held their monthly news conference Tuesday morning in City Hall, where they discussed a wide array of subjects. Among topics discussed were the city of Topeka’s ongoing focus on increasing diversity in it its workforce; efforts to...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond. Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Topeka church burglary suspects in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
