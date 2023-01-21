ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn’t have any new offenses.

Fayetteville police arrested Slusher and his teammate Anthony Brown on Nov. 6 for disorderly conduct charges near Dickson Street.

Slusher’s attorney Adam Rose says the case with Fayetteville police has come to a conclusion.

Suspension lifted for Arkansas FB players following arrest

“Justice was done and this incident will soon get off Mr. Slusher’s record, and he will be able to move forward with his life and continue to be the successful young man he is,” Rose said.

Rose thanked Fayetteville police and the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for “doing the right thing in this case.”

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

