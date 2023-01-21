ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Ivon Adams, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared in front of Judge David Stephens in the Caddo County Courthouse Friday.

The state and defense attorney both signed off on a gag order regarding this case.

The court also denied a bond for Adams. The state requested there not be a bond due to Adams being extradited from Arizona.

His defense attorney, Mitchell Solomon, said he was not going to argue the request at this time.

Adams is facing one count of child neglect and one count of first degree murder.

His wife, Alysia Adams is also behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center.

She's facing two counts of child neglect, one for Athena Brownfield and her sister.

Court documents said Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been in care of Alysia and Ivon Adams for about a year and a half now.

Documents also said Alysia was present when Athena was murdered, and later learned that Ivon had taken her to a property where records show they once lived in Rush Springs.

A legal expert, Ed Blau, not associated with this case said a gag order is usually used to ensure a fair trial.

“So many people would have seen the story, so many people would have formed opinions on this story. To get a jury of 12 people that can be fair and open minded is going to be extraordinarily difficult,” Ed Blau said.

Ivon Adam’s next court appearance will be at 9 a.m. on April 27.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

