January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO