ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic

TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational

SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
SEWARD, NE
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU women hold on to beat Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird men play to tie, then drop game to Hutchinson CC

HUTCHINSON - Erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to tie things at 82-82 with 1:22 remaining, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would be outscored 6-0 the rest of the way to fall by a final score of 88-82 at Hutchinson Community College inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Sunday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.  . Public access.
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Variety of items on Salina City Commission agenda for Monday

The Salina City Commission faces a busy agenda Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy