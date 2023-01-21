Read full article on original website
Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package
January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
T-Birds' Maisvorewa named KJCCC Women's Track Athlete of the Week
CONCORDIA - For the second straight week, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team has had a student-athlete earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Track Athlete of the week with Vimbayi Maisvorewa taking home the honors for week two of the KJCCC indoor track season. The...
T-Bird men's track: 2 new national qualifying marks at Washburn meet
TOPEKA - 14 top-10 finishes and an event win from Mohamed Ahmed in the weight throw would highlight a successful Saturday for the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic held inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kansas on January 21st.
Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic
TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational
SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town for 5th year in a row; vote now
For the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. "This is so exciting," said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It's unimaginable!"
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
KWU women hold on to beat Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
T-Bird men play to tie, then drop game to Hutchinson CC
HUTCHINSON - Erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to tie things at 82-82 with 1:22 remaining, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would be outscored 6-0 the rest of the way to fall by a final score of 88-82 at Hutchinson Community College inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Sunday.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. . Public access.
Variety of items on Salina City Commission agenda for Monday
The Salina City Commission faces a busy agenda Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
