WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County citizens helped the sheriff’s department locate and identify a woman involved in a larceny investigation. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Trinity McCraw was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after public tips led law enforcement to her location. She is charged with commercial burglary of a vehicle.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for man involved in domestic incident in New Augusta
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for a man involved in a domestic violence investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the New Augusta Police Department responded to the Rainer Villa Apartments in New Augusta on Jan. 10, in reference to a domestic incident.
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
WDAM-TV
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Moore said officers...
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WDAM-TV
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
WDAM-TV
Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man was arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday afternoon. According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO initiated a traffic stop on Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. on Highway 98. Gaston, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly fled the traffic stop and was pursued.
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of the city’s first homicide victim of 2023. Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. The investigation continues....
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,. Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 1/16-1/23
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charge for the week of January 16-23, 2023. Johnny Charles McDonald of 22 Overton Road, Petal, MS, Possession of a firearm (Fel). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
WDAM-TV
Increasing fentanyl cases cause Narcan shortages in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As fentanyl overdose cases are becoming more and more common in Jones County, one first responder says it’s becoming even more dangerous responding to a call. This past week, a firefighter came into contact with fentanyl, requiring them to receive medical treatment. Shady Grove...
WDAM-TV
JCSD taking precautions due to increasing fentanyl cases
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Growing fentanyl overdoses are making law enforcement take extra precautions when responding to calls. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department knows how deadly overdose calls can be, especially when dealing with fentanyl. Recently, with the growing concern and awareness, the department has been taking precautions, not just for themselves, but also for the community.
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
WDAM-TV
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WDAM-TV
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
Perry County sheriff race.
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
