Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter

Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Inducing panic, Cascade Crossing: On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. An arriving officer learned a man was upset due to the fact he couldn’t find his cell phone. That’s when he brandished a gun and started making threats.
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s scooter stolen from downtown apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A motor scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was stolen from outside of his downtown apartment building late last week, Cleveland police say. The scooter was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Woman nabbed while trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Chagrin Boulevard. At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle totaling $680.33. The woman put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: I-271 At 10:20...
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
Drunk driver clocked doing 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, I-77: On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph traveling northbound on I-77. While talking to the driver, who despite the weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes, the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When...
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
15-year-old shot through floor in Cleveland, police say
A teen was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a home, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
‘Hurry up and fix it before someone gets killed’: East Cleveland resident begs city to take down dangerous barriers
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are calling it an accident waiting to happen... The problem stems from barriers set up in the middle of a busy road. They force drivers into oncoming traffic. “It’s completely unsafe and it’s completely unacceptable,” said a concerned East Cleveland resident, who didn’t want...
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
Pounding students break door at Gilmour Academy’s Ice Arena: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gilmour Academy staff working a hockey game at the ice arena reported Jan. 20 that students from University School were banging their hands on the entry doors. The banging resulted in damage to a bracket, which caused the sliding doors to stop working properly. The administrations of the two schools...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Monday in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to police. Timothy Mark Nash, 61, was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
Cleveland detectives investigating Tito scooter theft
Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona reported to Guards Fest on Saturday, but apparently did not arrive on his scooter.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s stolen scooter found by Cleveland police
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona’s beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements were...
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
