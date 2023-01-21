ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Mayor Bowser Says She Feels ‘Anxiety' Over Crime in DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she feels more anxious about violent crime now than she did in the 90s when the District was considered the "murder capital." She shared this feeling at a crime summit with the community and advisory neighborhood commissioners over the weekend. When speaking to reporters about the...
NJ.com

Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit

WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions

A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

