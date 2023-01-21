Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Related
DC’s new deputy mayor says reducing crime, teen violence is paramount to keeping the District safe
Editor’s Note: A video with further discussion between DC News Now’s anchors Chris Flanagan and Tasmin Mahfuz and reporter Leonard N. Fleming is included at the bottom of this story. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been a violent start to the New Year in the District, but Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah isn’t deterred. Appiah […]
NBC Washington
Mayor Bowser Says She Feels ‘Anxiety' Over Crime in DC
Mayor Muriel Bowser said she feels more anxious about violent crime now than she did in the 90s when the District was considered the "murder capital." She shared this feeling at a crime summit with the community and advisory neighborhood commissioners over the weekend. When speaking to reporters about the...
After student arrested with gun, parents express safety concerns in DC schools
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was arrested with a gun at his school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police say the man, who is a student at Maya Angelou Public Charter School, was found with a gun while going through security. It highlights a big debate in D.C. about whether the city should […]
Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Could DC become the 51st state? A new bill aims to make it happen
WASHINGTON — Baby steps. Moving the football forward one more yard. Advocates and supporters agree, the political math is not favorable to get a D.C. statehood bill on President Biden's desk this year. But they know another push for statehood is a step in the right direction. "The single...
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit
WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
alxnow.com
With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions
A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to stop tossing garbage next to a stream and Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Accused serial carjackers hide in freezer in effort to get away from US Capitol police
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers arrested two men wanted for a series of carjackings. Before their arrests, the men hit in a restaurant’s outdoor freezer. USCP said an officer who was in the 100 block of E St. NW saw a sedan believed to be connected to a […]
NBC Washington
Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities
Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia. Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
'Wick Squad' Drug Organization Members In West Baltimore Indicted: Maryland AG
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted on a myriad of drug and weapons charges, the Maryland Attorney’s General Office announced on Monday morning. Attorney General Anthony Brown said that following a long-term investigation into trafficking throughout the region, the "Wick...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Comments / 3