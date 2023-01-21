Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A much quieter day follows up an active Tuesday across our area. We still have some low-level moisture and a little bit of cloud cover, but much drier conditions. Winds right now generally from the West-NW 10 to 15 miles an hour, yes we’ll have a breeze throughout the day today but not advisory criteria. likely wind gusts in the 20 perhaps 25-mile-an-hour range. We’re on the cool side in the mid and upper 40s right now, and as we roll into the early portion of the afternoon we’re still in the upper 40s on our way to the low 50s this afternoon. We expect a little bit of sunshine along the way, much more so tomorrow. Our next system brings rain chances and warmer temperatures for the weekend.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO