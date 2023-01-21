ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

KPLC TV

Remembering Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
gueydantoday.com

Cattle Festival has new president

Guilbeau ‘excited’ about helping to lead event into future. There’s always plenty of excitement surrounding the Louisiana Cattle Festival, as it is one of Abbeville’s main annual attractions. Preparation for the 73rd Annual Cattle Festival, which will take place later this fall, is well underway. That...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Quieter weather ahead. Rain chances this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A much quieter day follows up an active Tuesday across our area. We still have some low-level moisture and a little bit of cloud cover, but much drier conditions. Winds right now generally from the West-NW 10 to 15 miles an hour, yes we’ll have a breeze throughout the day today but not advisory criteria. likely wind gusts in the 20 perhaps 25-mile-an-hour range. We’re on the cool side in the mid and upper 40s right now, and as we roll into the early portion of the afternoon we’re still in the upper 40s on our way to the low 50s this afternoon. We expect a little bit of sunshine along the way, much more so tomorrow. Our next system brings rain chances and warmer temperatures for the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Community Policy