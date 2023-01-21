Read full article on original website
Remembering Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Power restored at Starks High School, normal school hours today
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to Starks High School after severe weather damaged power lines in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. School is scheduled as normal for today, Wednesday, January, 25.
Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
gueydantoday.com
Cattle Festival has new president
Guilbeau ‘excited’ about helping to lead event into future. There’s always plenty of excitement surrounding the Louisiana Cattle Festival, as it is one of Abbeville’s main annual attractions. Preparation for the 73rd Annual Cattle Festival, which will take place later this fall, is well underway. That...
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
Construction of Tad’s Restaurant Is Officially in Full Swing in Youngsville, Louisiana
In April of 2021, we wrote about the cajun-inspired restaurant, TaD’s, coming soon to Youngsville, LA. Nearing the 2 year mark, TaD’s of Youngsville is knee deep in construction as the bones of the building are just about complete. The skin, guts, and blood of the new restaurant are still a least a couple months away from being realized.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Severe Weather in Acadiana
Acadiana is under an elevated threat for severe weather on Tuesday as damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are possible.
[Photos] Boater Sinks Truck At The Prien Lake Park Boat Launch In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Talk about a bad day fishing. Usually, you throw fish back in the water, not your truck. The Lake Charles Police, Fire Department, and an Ambulance were called to the scene to check out the boater to make sure he was okay. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred during the incident.
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
SWLA residents share concerns about frequent bridge closures
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One bridge closure after another - the Black Bayou and Big Lake bridges have been a consistent problem for residents traveling through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. The Black Bayou Bridge is now open, but just a few days ago it was shut down. According to...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Quieter weather ahead. Rain chances this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A much quieter day follows up an active Tuesday across our area. We still have some low-level moisture and a little bit of cloud cover, but much drier conditions. Winds right now generally from the West-NW 10 to 15 miles an hour, yes we’ll have a breeze throughout the day today but not advisory criteria. likely wind gusts in the 20 perhaps 25-mile-an-hour range. We’re on the cool side in the mid and upper 40s right now, and as we roll into the early portion of the afternoon we’re still in the upper 40s on our way to the low 50s this afternoon. We expect a little bit of sunshine along the way, much more so tomorrow. Our next system brings rain chances and warmer temperatures for the weekend.
