Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have increased the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world," according to its website.
KCCI.com
Families look ahead after Gov. Reynolds signs the 'school choice' bill into law
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the "school choice" bill beingsigned into law Tuesday morning, Iowa families are discussing what this could mean for students and private and public schools moving forward. Under this law, any family with a K-12 student who wants to switch from public to private school...
kiwaradio.com
A Third Attempt To Ban Gay Panic Defense In Iowa Courts
Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the Gay Panic Defense. It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered in the Iowa Senate, but it has passed the House unanimously twice before.
localmemphis.com
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
KCCI.com
Questions remain after Gov. Reynolds' 'school choice' plan becomes law
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just weeks into the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Kim Reynolds is celebrating a major victory. Reynolds signed her 'school choice' bill into law onTuesday morning. Under the law, The plan would create an Education Savings Account (ESA) for every K-12 student who switches from a...
KCCI.com
Poll: The number of workers who think Iowa is on the right track is going down
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll shows 69% of Iowa workers believe the state is on the right track. But the 2023 Talent Poll also shows that the number fell 11% from last year. Workers who were polled say Iowa is safe and has a low cost of living.
KCCI.com
Iowa Pork Producers name new president
CLIVE, Iowa — Trish Cook has been elected as the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, is the first woman to serve as president. “The things that are important to me are the things that are important to all pork producers,”...
Chariton Leader
GOP bill makes schools post 10% down payment before seeking bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa school districts would be required to post a 10% down payment on general obligation bond referendums under a proposal from Republican leaders in the Iowa House. Under House File 1, any school district in Iowa would be required to deposit at least 10% of the...
How Iowa Will Fund $918 Million Education Savings Account Plan for Families
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […]
Agriculture Online
Iowa legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%
An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out...
superhits1027.com
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
bleedingheartland.com
So many questions, but so few answers
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
kelo.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through
In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
KCCI.com
Explainer: How to sign up for more information on Education Savings Accounts
DES MOINES, Iowa — You can take action now if you want to participate in Iowa's new "school choice law" and Education Savings Accounts. The Education Department launched a site Tuesday night where you can enter your information, so you can be the first to know when the application opens.
Comments / 0