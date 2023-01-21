ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have increased the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world," according to its website.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

A Third Attempt To Ban Gay Panic Defense In Iowa Courts

Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the Gay Panic Defense. It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered in the Iowa Senate, but it has passed the House unanimously twice before.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Questions remain after Gov. Reynolds' 'school choice' plan becomes law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just weeks into the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Kim Reynolds is celebrating a major victory. Reynolds signed her 'school choice' bill into law onTuesday morning. Under the law, The plan would create an Education Savings Account (ESA) for every K-12 student who switches from a...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Pork Producers name new president

CLIVE, Iowa — Trish Cook has been elected as the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, is the first woman to serve as president. “The things that are important to me are the things that are important to all pork producers,”...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Chariton Leader

GOP bill makes schools post 10% down payment before seeking bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa school districts would be required to post a 10% down payment on general obligation bond referendums under a proposal from Republican leaders in the Iowa House. Under House File 1, any school district in Iowa would be required to deposit at least 10% of the...
IOWA STATE
The 74

How Iowa Will Fund $918 Million Education Savings Account Plan for Families

As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […]
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

So many questions, but so few answers

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68

(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy