ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

From the archives: Omaha's foot-of-snow emergency in January 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — In January 2021, the Omaha area faced nearly a foot of snow as 11.9 inches blanketed the city. The storm caused Mayor Jean Stothert to do something the city hadn't seen in years. "Although it is rare, because of heavy accumulation that is forecasted, I have...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans

COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

First female YMCA of Greater Omaha CEO serving with people and purpose

OMAHA, Neb. — The YMCA of Greater Omaha recently transitioned leadership and hired its first woman as CEO. Rebecca Deterding's not fully new to the YMCA, but now as the head of this YMCA chapter, she plans to fuel the company with people and purpose. If you ask Deterding,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships

OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike

Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

City of Omaha considering additional $19 million in funding for MAACH

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is considering providing another $19 million to MAACH — Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. These federal government funds would go toward emergency residential assistance. MAACH's executive director spoke to city council members in a public hearing during Tuesday's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Project Harmony receives grant to expand anti-trafficking program

OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony was awarded over $500,000 through the "Reducing Risk for Girls in the Juvenile Justice System" grant to expand its Anti-Trafficking Youth Services Program. The program provides resources to teens who have been trafficked or are at high risk of being trafficked. Project Harmony works...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
ASHLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy