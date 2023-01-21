Read full article on original website
KETV.com
From the archives: Omaha's foot-of-snow emergency in January 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — In January 2021, the Omaha area faced nearly a foot of snow as 11.9 inches blanketed the city. The storm caused Mayor Jean Stothert to do something the city hadn't seen in years. "Although it is rare, because of heavy accumulation that is forecasted, I have...
KETV.com
Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans
COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
KETV.com
First female YMCA of Greater Omaha CEO serving with people and purpose
OMAHA, Neb. — The YMCA of Greater Omaha recently transitioned leadership and hired its first woman as CEO. Rebecca Deterding's not fully new to the YMCA, but now as the head of this YMCA chapter, she plans to fuel the company with people and purpose. If you ask Deterding,...
KETV.com
7 Can Help Kids Onesies for OneWorld campaign helps donate essential items to expecting mothers
OMAHA, Neb. — OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. and KETV have joined forces to help our tiniest patients and their parents. Be a part of the 7 Can Help kids Onesies for OneWorld campaign now through Feb. 17. Choose from a wish-list of essential items the OneWorld website and click on the WISH LIST button.
KETV.com
Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships
OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher looks at 'growing' building materials on Mars
LINCOLN, Neb. — A human colony on the Red Planet – what once was science fiction may some day be reality. "NASA really wants to, establish a permanent human presence on Mars very soon," said Congrui Grace Jin. And Jin, an assistant professor of civil engineering at the...
KETV.com
People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike
Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
KETV.com
Mutual of Omaha to officially start construction on new headquarters in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Construction will officially start this week on the future skyscraper in downtown Omaha. Mutual of Omaha announced they will be having a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for their new tower. The new headquarters will be located at 14th and Farnam streets — the former site of...
KETV.com
City of Omaha considering additional $19 million in funding for MAACH
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is considering providing another $19 million to MAACH — Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. These federal government funds would go toward emergency residential assistance. MAACH's executive director spoke to city council members in a public hearing during Tuesday's...
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit creates groundbreaking workbook: How to unplug from social media for a week
OMAHA, Neb. — A social experiment has evolved into a hands-on workbook with the potential to help countless people get a better grip on social media and its impact on mental health. In 2021, KETV partnered with Omaha’s Smart Gen Society, a digital awareness and safety nonprofit, to run...
KETV.com
Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
KETV.com
Project Harmony receives grant to expand anti-trafficking program
OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony was awarded over $500,000 through the "Reducing Risk for Girls in the Juvenile Justice System" grant to expand its Anti-Trafficking Youth Services Program. The program provides resources to teens who have been trafficked or are at high risk of being trafficked. Project Harmony works...
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
KETV.com
Papillion Police utilize drones to help with investigations, cut back on manpower
PAPILLION, Neb. — Technology is ever-evolving, and the Papillion Police Department is changing with the times. Papillion police now have a drone team, utilizing the equipment to help with investigations. It only takes 60 seconds for this device to turn on, and before you know it, it's helping police...
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
