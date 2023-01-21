OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO