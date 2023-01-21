ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman speaks out after home burns down in Antioch

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpJlZ_0kM4uab200

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — It only took a few moments for Rebecca Thompson’s life to change.

“As soon as I got out, that’s when the front door was sealed with flames and there was no going back in,” she said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, her home of five years burned down.

“It was huge,” said Thompson. “I never seen a fire that big, but it spread enormously fast.”

Thompson, her boyfriend, roommates and two dogs were able to get out safely, but she says the flames were too intense for them to go back to save her roommate’s dog and cat.

PREVIOUS: Antioch townhome destroyed after fire

“They depend on us,” she said. “I just feel really bad like I let them down because they are completely defenseless.”

Thompson says not only did they lose their pets, but inventory for her online store and equipment her partner uses for work.

“His pressure washer, his leaf blower, his weed eater, all of his safety equipment and stuff like that, hard hats all of that was lost and needs to be replaced,” she said.

Thompson’s prosthetic eye also burned in the fire.

Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing

“It took a long time for me to get that prosthetic,” she said. “It was really difficult, and I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to get it replaced through insurance or not.”

As Thompson works to move forward, she struggles with thinking about what she could have done differently.

“It dawned on me where the fire extinguishers actually were after the fire, and if only I would have gotten to them and put them somewhere where they were accessible it probably could have been put out,” she said.

News 2 reached out to the Nashville Fire Department, who said the structure is unsafe for investigators to go into.

The department says because of the way the building burned they will likely leave the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Thompson has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so HERE .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday. SPRINGFIELD/JOELTON TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – This will be a follow-up on a serious crash Smokey Barn News reported near Joelton on Friday. The gentleman that initially survived the crash has now succumbed to his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Police.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

‘We did it. This is for y’all’: Grandson of elderly couple killed in 2010 brings verdict to their grave

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Resting in the center of Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the last 13 years have been William “Bill” and Ina Campbell. The cemetery was gripped by frosty winter weather on Monday as their grandson, Shawn Campbell, arrived to deliver the long-awaited good news: The Campbells’ adoptive son, Roger Campbell, had been found guilty of their murders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Mom pleas for son’s shooter to turn surrender to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son. On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy