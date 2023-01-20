Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
bookriot.com
BOARD TO DEATH in Salt Lake City
When I was younger, the best part of working at my dad’s board game shop Of Dice and Decks was how easily I could get away with reading books through my shift. I’d hole myself up in the staff room with a stack of Isaac Asimov books half as tall as I was and, when Dad came to slap my wrists (metaphorically, of course), I’d say, “Maybe you should pay me minimum wage if you want to motivate me.”
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’
A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
Man Retells the Terrifying History of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Everybody loves a good origin story!
ABC 4
Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green River
A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green …. A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning,...
Tri-City Herald
Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say
A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported. Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
ABC 4
Zion National Park crowned America’s most beautiful park by study
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park was recently recognized as America’s most beautiful national park and Utah’s Best National Park, courtesy of a study of national parks in the United States. Among national parks in the county, Zion National Park was the highest-ranking Utah park,...
With Great Salt Lake at rock bottom, lawmakers aim for rescue
For the Great Salt Lake, it might be now or never. Utah lawmakers have mounted emergency rescue plans for the Great Salt Lake, which is on the verge of ecological collapse. Before the legislative session opened on Tuesday, scientists and conservationists issued the most dire warning yet over the lake’s future, saying “the lake as we know it is on track to disappear in five years” if losses continue at their recent pace.
7 Most Dangerous U.S. States for Snow Avalanche
Snow avalanches can be incredibly dangerous and cause significant damage to both property and people. In the United States, certain states are more susceptible to snow avalanches than others.
Utah Is the State Where the Most New Houses Are Built
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where the most new houses are being built.
Why ice cream was important for St. Thomas, the Latter-day Saint ghost town
Lake mead water levels: drought has uncovered human remains and entire town. Dropping water levels mean that the ghost town that emerged from the lake, St. Thomas, will likely remain above water.
cntraveler.com
Zion National Park
Zion National Park has remained a thing of road trip lore for over a century, partially due to its proximity to hubs like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles—but also for its enormous fins of Navajo sandstone that rise up from the Virgin River like rust-red skyscrapers. Originally protected as Mukuntuweap National Monument by President Taft in 1909 (named for the Paiute word that roughly translates to “straight canyon”), the area was re-designated by Congress as Zion National Park in 1919.
unearththevoyage.com
Epic Salt Lake City to Arches National Park Road Trip to Take in 2023
Looking for how to get from Salt Lake City to Arches National Park?. From fascinating natural attractions to prehistoric sites and interesting museums, there is a lot to see and do on a Salt Lake City to Arches National Park road trip. You’ll have beautiful canyon views as you pass...
Utah Senate committee passes controversial school voucher bill
The bill creating a school voucher program that could end up publicly funding private schooling passed in a Utah Senate committee on Monday by a 7-2 vote.
