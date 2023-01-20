When I was younger, the best part of working at my dad’s board game shop Of Dice and Decks was how easily I could get away with reading books through my shift. I’d hole myself up in the staff room with a stack of Isaac Asimov books half as tall as I was and, when Dad came to slap my wrists (metaphorically, of course), I’d say, “Maybe you should pay me minimum wage if you want to motivate me.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO