Salt Lake City, UT

bookriot.com

BOARD TO DEATH in Salt Lake City

When I was younger, the best part of working at my dad’s board game shop Of Dice and Decks was how easily I could get away with reading books through my shift. I’d hole myself up in the staff room with a stack of Isaac Asimov books half as tall as I was and, when Dad came to slap my wrists (metaphorically, of course), I’d say, “Maybe you should pay me minimum wage if you want to motivate me.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’

A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green River

A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green …. A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning,...
GREEN RIVER, UT
Tri-City Herald

Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say

A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported. Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.
ROY, UT
ABC 4

Zion National Park crowned America’s most beautiful park by study

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park was recently recognized as America’s most beautiful national park and Utah’s Best National Park, courtesy of a study of national parks in the United States. Among national parks in the county, Zion National Park was the highest-ranking Utah park,...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

With Great Salt Lake at rock bottom, lawmakers aim for rescue

For the Great Salt Lake, it might be now or never. Utah lawmakers have mounted emergency rescue plans for the Great Salt Lake, which is on the verge of ecological collapse. Before the legislative session opened on Tuesday, scientists and conservationists issued the most dire warning yet over the lake’s future, saying “the lake as we know it is on track to disappear in five years” if losses continue at their recent pace.
UTAH STATE
cntraveler.com

Zion National Park

Zion National Park has remained a thing of road trip lore for over a century, partially due to its proximity to hubs like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles—but also for its enormous fins of Navajo sandstone that rise up from the Virgin River like rust-red skyscrapers. Originally protected as Mukuntuweap National Monument by President Taft in 1909 (named for the Paiute word that roughly translates to “straight canyon”), the area was re-designated by Congress as Zion National Park in 1919.
UTAH STATE

