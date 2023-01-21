Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Cheryl Kramer
Cheryl Charlene Kramer was called home on January 24, 2023 in Early, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Kansas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Cheryl was born on February 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to...
koxe.com
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Vote to Accept Bids for Repairs at Juvenile Facility
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
brownwoodnews.com
Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
James Luthy
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
brownwoodnews.com
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
koxe.com
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
koxe.com
Gloria Edmiston, 79, of Coleman
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with her daughter by her side. She was born Gloria Jean Sutton on April 30, 1943, in Yuba City, California to Thomas Paul Sutton and Betty Jean Van Winkle Sutton. Gloria grew up in Odessa, Texas where she attended school. She married Ronald Kent Edmiston on July 26, 1959, in Odessa. Gloria and Ronald moved to Coleman in 1995 after Ronald retired from the City of Midland as a firefighter. Ronald preceded Gloria in death on August 6, 2021.
brownwoodnews.com
Alice Summy
Funeral services for Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:20 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 7,...
brownwoodnews.com
Korey Leverett: A Story of Trials and Perseverance
Several months ago, some of the staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Brown County were cleaning out a storage room and came across a piece of artwork that had been framed and stored away. The current employees didn’t know where it had come from. The CEO of...
brownwoodnews.com
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
brownwoodnews.com
One airlifted, one transported via ambulance after collision at 183 South, FM 2126
One person was airlifted and another was transported by Lifeguard EMS to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood following a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 just before 8 a.m. Monday. First responders were on the scene as the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department and...
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries this weekend
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
koxe.com
Brown Co. United Way Seeking New Executive Director
The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas reveals list of art demonstrators
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning regarding demonstrators Feb. 6-10: Thanks to our friends at TexasBank, The Stars of Texas art exhibit will have FREE art demonstrators Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 6-10th, at the Depot, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Check out the schedule and see which subjects interest you! Feel free to come to as many days as you’d like – you can also tour the exhibit and see some amazing Texas art!
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
Comments / 0