Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Managing the Impact of The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG)

*This content brought to you in partnership with SAP*. Due to its enactment on January 1, companies that operate in Germany—with workforces of 3,000 or more—must abide by The Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains (LkSG). As a new law focused on discrimination and environmental issues, as well as human rights, LkSG strives to increase supply chains’ transparency. In addition, it is boosting human rights and environmental protection.
Cheddar News

Startup Mill Aims to Eliminate Food Waste Emissions

Matt Rogers, CEO & co-founder of startup Mill, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company provides a subscription service that helps turn food waste into chicken feed. “We throw out about a third of the food we grow, which is just mind-blowing ... it's bad from an economic perspective that we waste all this food, but also it's really bad for the climate," he said.
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
msn.com

Redwood Materials CEO: Electrify everything but recycle the batteries

The number of EVs on the road is exploding, but with that growth comes literal tons of mining and raw material extraction. This can be devastating to the environment, and the speed at which that extraction is growing can be mind-boggling. Redwood Materials, an early and significant player in the battery recycling space, has solutions to some of those issues, but they’re not going to be easy to achieve. Company founder and CEO JB Straubel talked with MIT Technology Review about Redwood and his views on where battery recycling is heading.
NEVADA STATE
techxplore.com

Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Recycling Today

Citroniq Chemicals, Mitsui Plastics partner for sustainable polypropylene

Carbon-negative material producer Citroniq Chemicals LLC, Houston, and plastic producer Mitsui Plastics Inc. (MPI), White Plains, New York, have announced the execution of a letter of intent for a large-scale supply agreement for sustainable polypropylene (PP), which the companies say marks the beginning of a long-term partnership. Mitsui Plastics is...
KANSAS STATE
csengineermag.com

MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

NASHUA, NH – Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based...
CarBuzz.com

Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is

The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Morrisons turns off lights to help meet climate goals

Morrisons has begun turning off some lights in its stores in a bid to reduce energy consumption and meet its climate targets.The “quieter hours” policy will be put in place following a successful trial last year and will be rolled out at stores across the country.A spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to have net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2035 we are looking carefully at energy use in-store.“Since 2018 we have been running "quieter hours" with reduced levels of lighting and sound for customers with reduced sensory needs including autism which has been very...
The Associated Press

Braskem and Nexus Circular Strengthen Relationship Through a Long-Term Contract for Circular Plastic Feedstocks From New Advanced Recycling Facility

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Nexus Circular and Braskem S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) (“Braskem”), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, today announced that they have signed a 10-year definitive commercial agreement for the supply of circular feedstocks from a new advanced recycling facility. Braskem completed a strategic investment in Nexus Circular in January 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005003/en/ Nexus Circular (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marinelink.com

Ship Recycling ticks up; Supply Needed

A degree of increased positivity has entered recycling markets this week, said GMS, as prices push on in both India (off the back of firming steel and settling currencies) and Bangladesh (off of a rising demand and a currency that has recently found its stability around BDT 105). In fact,...
Industrial Distribution

Manufacturing Advances Bring Material Back in Vogue

One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...
supplychainquarterly.com

AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor

Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.

