Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Managing the Impact of The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG)
*This content brought to you in partnership with SAP*. Due to its enactment on January 1, companies that operate in Germany—with workforces of 3,000 or more—must abide by The Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains (LkSG). As a new law focused on discrimination and environmental issues, as well as human rights, LkSG strives to increase supply chains’ transparency. In addition, it is boosting human rights and environmental protection.
Global economy 2023: COVID-19 turned global supply chains upside down – 3 ways the pandemic forced companies to rethink and transform how they source their products
Companies around the world are rapidly reshoring factories, investing in new technologies and building their inventories – shifts that all mean higher costs for consumers.
Startup Mill Aims to Eliminate Food Waste Emissions
Matt Rogers, CEO & co-founder of startup Mill, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company provides a subscription service that helps turn food waste into chicken feed. “We throw out about a third of the food we grow, which is just mind-blowing ... it's bad from an economic perspective that we waste all this food, but also it's really bad for the climate," he said.
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Mara Technologies Secures Credit, Will Open Manufacturing Facility in Holly
FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. in Toronto announced the closing of a CAD $25 million secured credit facility with Mara Technologies Inc. and Mara Technologies USA Inc., which is in the […] The post Mara Technologies Secures Credit, Will Open Manufacturing Facility in Holly appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
msn.com
Redwood Materials CEO: Electrify everything but recycle the batteries
The number of EVs on the road is exploding, but with that growth comes literal tons of mining and raw material extraction. This can be devastating to the environment, and the speed at which that extraction is growing can be mind-boggling. Redwood Materials, an early and significant player in the battery recycling space, has solutions to some of those issues, but they’re not going to be easy to achieve. Company founder and CEO JB Straubel talked with MIT Technology Review about Redwood and his views on where battery recycling is heading.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
msn.com
The Process To Look For When Buying Non-Alcoholic Wines
Wine without alcohol isn't just grape juice. Far from one-dimensional, these wines can be just as delicious as they are intriguing. With so many domestic and international non-alcoholic brands like Fre, Töst, Ariel, Noughty, Leitz, and Proxies, there's no shortage of options. However, since not all NA wines are created equal, there are a few things that novice non-alcoholic wine drinkers should look for when buying -- especially when it comes to how the wine is made.
Recycling Today
Citroniq Chemicals, Mitsui Plastics partner for sustainable polypropylene
Carbon-negative material producer Citroniq Chemicals LLC, Houston, and plastic producer Mitsui Plastics Inc. (MPI), White Plains, New York, have announced the execution of a letter of intent for a large-scale supply agreement for sustainable polypropylene (PP), which the companies say marks the beginning of a long-term partnership. Mitsui Plastics is...
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
NASHUA, NH – Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based...
takeitcool.com
Coal Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Coal Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Coal. Report Features Details. Product Name Coal. Process Included. Coal Production From Underground Mining. Coal Production From Surface Mining.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Morrisons turns off lights to help meet climate goals
Morrisons has begun turning off some lights in its stores in a bid to reduce energy consumption and meet its climate targets.The “quieter hours” policy will be put in place following a successful trial last year and will be rolled out at stores across the country.A spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to have net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2035 we are looking carefully at energy use in-store.“Since 2018 we have been running "quieter hours" with reduced levels of lighting and sound for customers with reduced sensory needs including autism which has been very...
Braskem and Nexus Circular Strengthen Relationship Through a Long-Term Contract for Circular Plastic Feedstocks From New Advanced Recycling Facility
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Nexus Circular and Braskem S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) (“Braskem”), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, today announced that they have signed a 10-year definitive commercial agreement for the supply of circular feedstocks from a new advanced recycling facility. Braskem completed a strategic investment in Nexus Circular in January 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005003/en/ Nexus Circular (Photo: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Ship Recycling ticks up; Supply Needed
A degree of increased positivity has entered recycling markets this week, said GMS, as prices push on in both India (off the back of firming steel and settling currencies) and Bangladesh (off of a rising demand and a currency that has recently found its stability around BDT 105). In fact,...
Industrial Distribution
Manufacturing Advances Bring Material Back in Vogue
One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...
supplychainquarterly.com
AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor
Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.
