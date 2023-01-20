Morrisons has begun turning off some lights in its stores in a bid to reduce energy consumption and meet its climate targets.The “quieter hours” policy will be put in place following a successful trial last year and will be rolled out at stores across the country.A spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to have net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2035 we are looking carefully at energy use in-store.“Since 2018 we have been running "quieter hours" with reduced levels of lighting and sound for customers with reduced sensory needs including autism which has been very...

10 DAYS AGO