There has been a lot of discussion around the airport lately, although in reading the papers you might have missed it. There seems to be a media drought around it locally. The Airport Advisory Board and the Pitkin County commissioners seem to be stuck in the same debate they have historically proposed. We will “run out” of available airplanes suitable to fly into Aspen and provide the 17% of commercial flights that serve the bulk of our community: https://www.aspentimes.com/news/future-jet-choices-slim-without-new-runway/.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO