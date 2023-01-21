Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Aspen Times
Veazy III: No head for business
Whether in Aspen or elsewhere there are very few “viable businesses” that close, shutter and “leave … buildings vacant and decrepit” despite “greedy landlords.”. It is more than obvious Michelle Antenucci Henderson (“Vacant buildings? Disgraceful,” Letters, Aspen Daily News, Jan. 22) doesn’t understand economic geography, financial statement analysis, money supply mechanics, velocity of money, history, business and economic cycles, labor market significance, supply chain disruptions, trade costs, cost of money, and real upscale retail, restaurant, and business dislocations and environments — whatever her life experience, education, observations and common sense affords her.
Aspen Times
West: Clock ticking on better Entrance options
The “Deeper look …” (Aspen Times Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to the Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take it or leave it approach.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council disturbed by unfinished business
The Aspen City Council unanimously directed its community development department to dig into ways to regulate unfinished construction projects in the downtown core — but the work most likely won’t start until the third quarter of 2023 and will spill into 2024. Community development leaders asked the council...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Aspen Times
Harrison: Huge hole with loss of Centennial Kim
Centennial Kim is missed. She was a confidant, counselor, advocate and protected and helped the locals. She always looked out for their best. There’s a huge hole there!
Aspen Times
Felder: Need a new plan for Entrance to Aspen
In my 30-year career in Washington both running and working with federal transportation safety and regulatory programs, I witnessed countless examples of major projects planned and financed looking at the rearview mirror instead of the road ahead. The Entrance to Aspen project is suffering from the same unfortunate mistake. Focusing...
Will Eagle County fall into recession? Some national trends point that way
Is the U.S. headed for a recession? Maybe. How will it affect Eagle County? It’s hard to say. Still, a number of economic fundamentals remain strong, even as the national real estate market slumps, interest rates rise and tech firms lay off thousands of employees. Tom Foley is the...
Aspen Times
dePagter: Looks like a disaster to me
The “Preferred Alternative” is the straight shot, just rebranded to give it a more palatable name. Five lanes of pavement and a tunnel plowing through our protected Marolt Open Space. Please don’t be taken in by the images the city passes around — green and lush, with lots of trees. It will be nothing of the sort. The “Preferred Alternative” will be a gigantic project, out of community character, size and scale, more suited for Los Angeles than Aspen.
Aspen Times
Taylor: Plenty of those planes
There has been a lot of discussion around the airport lately, although in reading the papers you might have missed it. There seems to be a media drought around it locally. The Airport Advisory Board and the Pitkin County commissioners seem to be stuck in the same debate they have historically proposed. We will “run out” of available airplanes suitable to fly into Aspen and provide the 17% of commercial flights that serve the bulk of our community: https://www.aspentimes.com/news/future-jet-choices-slim-without-new-runway/.
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world’s elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail,...
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Summit Daily News
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Letter: Thanks, but no thanks
To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Main Glenwood I-70 eastbound on-ramp reopened after semi wreck cleared
UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Tuesday — The Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs has been reopened. There was an extended closure of the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp from Glenwood Springs Tuesday due to a semi accident, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news alert.
