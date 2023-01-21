ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Times

Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon

Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Veazy III: No head for business

Whether in Aspen or elsewhere there are very few “viable businesses” that close, shutter and “leave … buildings vacant and decrepit” despite “greedy landlords.”. It is more than obvious Michelle Antenucci Henderson (“Vacant buildings? Disgraceful,” Letters, Aspen Daily News, Jan. 22) doesn’t understand economic geography, financial statement analysis, money supply mechanics, velocity of money, history, business and economic cycles, labor market significance, supply chain disruptions, trade costs, cost of money, and real upscale retail, restaurant, and business dislocations and environments — whatever her life experience, education, observations and common sense affords her.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

West: Clock ticking on better Entrance options

The “Deeper look …” (Aspen Times Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to the Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take it or leave it approach.
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council disturbed by unfinished business

The Aspen City Council unanimously directed its community development department to dig into ways to regulate unfinished construction projects in the downtown core — but the work most likely won’t start until the third quarter of 2023 and will spill into 2024. Community development leaders asked the council...
ASPEN, CO
94.3 The X

You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Felder: Need a new plan for Entrance to Aspen

In my 30-year career in Washington both running and working with federal transportation safety and regulatory programs, I witnessed countless examples of major projects planned and financed looking at the rearview mirror instead of the road ahead. The Entrance to Aspen project is suffering from the same unfortunate mistake. Focusing...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

dePagter: Looks like a disaster to me

The “Preferred Alternative” is the straight shot, just rebranded to give it a more palatable name. Five lanes of pavement and a tunnel plowing through our protected Marolt Open Space. Please don’t be taken in by the images the city passes around — green and lush, with lots of trees. It will be nothing of the sort. The “Preferred Alternative” will be a gigantic project, out of community character, size and scale, more suited for Los Angeles than Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Taylor: Plenty of those planes

There has been a lot of discussion around the airport lately, although in reading the papers you might have missed it. There seems to be a media drought around it locally. The Airport Advisory Board and the Pitkin County commissioners seem to be stuck in the same debate they have historically proposed. We will “run out” of available airplanes suitable to fly into Aspen and provide the 17% of commercial flights that serve the bulk of our community: https://www.aspentimes.com/news/future-jet-choices-slim-without-new-runway/.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users

An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, but no thanks

To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

