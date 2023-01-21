If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO