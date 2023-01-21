ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side

Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards

If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels

If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
