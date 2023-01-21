Read full article on original website
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
93-Unit Apartment Complex in Village of Owego to Open Soon
People could be moving into several dozen new apartments in Tioga County in the next few weeks. The 93-unit Owego Square complex is located off Route 434 on the south side of the village. The site is just east of the Court Street bridge. The project is being developed by...
Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards
If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
Actors wanted for the movie “Stationed at Home” being shot in Binghamton
Sure everyone thinks New York City or Niagara Falls when it comes to movie locations in New York, but Binghamton has a strong film office and now a new movie. The Binghamton Film Office and the Broome County IDA The Agency said funding was secured for Daniel V. Masciari’s movie, “Stationed at Home.”
SUNY Broome Looking for More Integration, Not Merger with B.U.
SUNY Broome Community College President Kevin Drumm says work continues to develop a plan to better integrate the school's operations with Binghamton University. Drumm said he expects there will be a greater collaboration between the university and SUNY Broome admissions offices. In a WNBF News interview, Drumm said "athletics would...
New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels
If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
Hydrant struck by snowplow in Endicott, expect dirty water
Endicott residents can expect dirty water after a fire hydrant was struck by a snowplow this morning.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
Binghamton man sentenced for stealing truck, television
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison for stealing a truck and a television.
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit closed for good
Fans are mourning the closure of a 45 year-old spiedie institution as Lupo's S&S Char Pit has closed for good.
Paula Perna becomes United Way Director
The United Way has a new director who brings a wide range of experiences to the position.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
Binghamton graduate student workers protest for "living wage" from university
Binghamton University graduate student workers held a protest last week, calling for the university to raise the minimum yearly stipend to better reflect the cost of living in Broome County. It's part of larger union campaign by the Graduate Student Employee Union, which represents graduate student workers at several SUNY...
Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
Johanna Ames on leadership: Never stop learning and always pause to listen
Ames Linen Service is that rare business success owned and operated by four generations of the same family for more than a century. Harry L. Ames ran a laundry in Ithaca and bought the Cortland Steam Laundry in 1921. He moved his operations to Cortland, and it’s been owned and run by a family member ever since.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
