Dunwoody, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged after breaking into home

A local woman who reportedly made herself at home inside someone else’s house is facing criminal charges. Karretha Levette Alford, 20, is charged with criminal trespass with property damage after her arrest Monday. The incident occurred on Camden Road off Village Park Drive just after noon on Jan. 23,...
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank

The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
appenmedia.com

Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported. A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead

The GBI has released the name of a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County early Tuesday, as it launches its investigation into the incident. Preliminary information indicates that 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch of Sugar Valley failed to stop as the deputy was trying to pull him over.
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA

