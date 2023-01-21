Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged after breaking into home
A local woman who reportedly made herself at home inside someone else’s house is facing criminal charges. Karretha Levette Alford, 20, is charged with criminal trespass with property damage after her arrest Monday. The incident occurred on Camden Road off Village Park Drive just after noon on Jan. 23,...
Police investigating after string of burglaries targets Hispanic grocery stores in metro Atlanta
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for thieves who cut through a metal door to steal from a grocery store. But, things did not go as planned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crooks left a hole at the Hispanic supermarket on...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank
The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
appenmedia.com
Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported. A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville
The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
wrganews.com
Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead
The GBI has released the name of a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County early Tuesday, as it launches its investigation into the incident. Preliminary information indicates that 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch of Sugar Valley failed to stop as the deputy was trying to pull him over.
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
Second victim dies after 2 men were found shot in head in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a Coweta County double shooting last week has died. On Jan. 16, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two men who had been shot in the head.
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man near Taco Mac went to restaurant on lunch break, Cobb police say
ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said. Cobb County Police were called to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they found a person shot in the garage behind the Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
23-year-old Gainesville for murder after woman found dead in the grass outside apartment
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Teen in critical condition after being shot while taking out the trash for his mom, police say
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot taking out some trash n his way home from work in South Fulton County last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are still searching for the shooter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver takes off after crashing into gas station in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car went crashing into the front of a gas station in Dekalb County overnight. “We pulled up this morning and it was crazy. Stuff was just every where,” said a cook who works at the restaurant inside of the Chevron, called Carolina Cuisine.
